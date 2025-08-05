Prosecutor General’s Office Opens Case Against Head of Ukraine’s Energy Customs Over Possible Illicit Enrichment
The Head of the Energy Customs, Anatolii Komar, has been temporarily suspended from performing his official duties and Prosecutor General’s Office opened case against gim over possible illicit enrichment after journalistic investigation.

This was reported by the State Customs Service and censor.net.

The State Customs Service has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Komar.

This action was taken in compliance with an order from the country’s leadership to investigate the facts presented in the journalistic investigation by “Schemes.”

To remind, the investigative report by “Schemes” (Radio Liberty) stated that the family of Anatolii Komar, Head of the Energy Customs, built a mansion worth 70 million UAH in an elite suburb of Kyiv. His daughter is studying in London, and he himself commutes to work in a luxury Mercedes-Benz.

“Schemes” also uncovered a connection between Anatolii Komar and the VM Groupe company group. This fuel holding is officially suspected of causing 2 billion UAH in losses to the state budget through customs excise fraud during the import of fuel raw materials into Ukraine.

Following the journalistic investigation, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko instructed the Ministry of Finance, the State Customs Service, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, and law enforcement agencies to verify the facts about the Head of the Energy Customs, Anatolii Komar, presented in the “Schemes” report.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has launched a criminal investigation into the possible illicit enrichment of Anatoliy Komar, head of the Energy Customs Division of Ukraine’s State Customs Service.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko confirmed the case in a comment to Radio Svoboda, as reported by Censor.NET.

“The case was opened under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illicit enrichment),” Kravchenko said, adding that the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is handling the case.

According to Radio Svoboda, the SBI has already asked the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) to conduct a lifestyle audit of Komar.

