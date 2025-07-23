Stand Up for Anti-Corruption Instituions: Rally for Ukraine’s Future

Friends, let’s gather for the rally to support anti-corruption institutions and stand up for what we have built over the past decade. We’re meeting at 8:00 PM at the square near the Ivan Franko Theater in Kyiv. This is the closest accessible place to the President’s Office, so I hope they will be able to see us from their windows.
Veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Koziatynskyi calls on people to take part in a demonstration against the decision of the Verkhovna Rada to strip anti-corruption institutions independence in Ukraine.
As a veteran, it is important for me that my initiative is supported primarily by ordinary concerned citizens. Therefore, I ask political parties and public figures to refrain from supporting this rally. Let’s agree that the rally will take place without any symbols or speakers who want to express their opinions.
As you know, today the Verkhovna Rada voted on changes that eliminate the independence of the anti-corruption system. Deputies decided that NABU and SAPO should be subordinated to the Prosecutor General. So, take cardboard from boxes and make posters where you write everything you think about the recent attack on the anti-corruption system.
Petitions have already been launched to the President demanding he veto this nonsense. But while these petitions are being approved, he could still sign the bill. So we don’t have time. We need to go out today and demand that Zelensky prevent a return to the times of Yanukovych. See you this evening.
….and Kyiv residents, unhappy with a new law, are out tonight showing the democratic world how it’s done, requesting Zelensky veto.
The city of Sumy joins the rally….
…and Lviv
…and Odesa…anti-corruption reform