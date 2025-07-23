Stand Up for Anti-Corruption Instituions: Rally for Ukraine’s Future

Friends, let’s gather for the rally to support anti-corruption institutions and stand up for what we have built over the past decade. We’re meeting at 8:00 PM at the square near the Ivan Franko Theater in Kyiv. This is the closest accessible place to the President’s Office, so I hope they will be able to see us from their windows.

Veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Koziatynskyi calls on people to take part in a demonstration against the decision of the Verkhovna Rada to strip anti-corruption institutions independence in Ukraine.

The gathering place is the square near the Ivan… pic.twitter.com/tiE8iunAw6 — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 22, 2025

As a veteran, it is important for me that my initiative is supported primarily by ordinary concerned citizens. Therefore, I ask political parties and public figures to refrain from supporting this rally. Let’s agree that the rally will take place without any symbols or speakers who want to express their opinions.

As you know, today the Verkhovna Rada voted on changes that eliminate the independence of the anti-corruption system. Deputies decided that NABU and SAPO should be subordinated to the Prosecutor General. So, take cardboard from boxes and make posters where you write everything you think about the recent attack on the anti-corruption system.

Petitions have already been launched to the President demanding he veto this nonsense. But while these petitions are being approved, he could still sign the bill. So we don’t have time. We need to go out today and demand that Zelensky prevent a return to the times of Yanukovych. See you this evening.

….and Kyiv residents, unhappy with a new law, are out tonight showing the democratic world how it’s done, requesting Zelensky veto.

“Veto the law,” they chant on Ivan Franko Square in Kyiv. People took to the streets after the @verkhovna_rada voted to eliminate the independence of the #NABU and the #SAPO.

The rally was organized by Dmytro Koziatynsky, a veteran of the Da Vinci Wolves battalion. pic.twitter.com/vnas5dPe6J — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 22, 2025

Suddenly someone thought that there was no protest potential in the rear now in very central #Kyiv pic.twitter.com/XpudM9Bt0R — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 22, 2025

Kyiv this eve! Ukrainian citizens you are unbreakable! pic.twitter.com/8F08hthGcn — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 22, 2025

Citizens demand to impose veto on the scandal law adopted today by the Verkhovna Rada.@ZelenskyyUa ?#UnbreakableSpirit pic.twitter.com/wpnJW63cwy — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 22, 2025

Ukraine is not russia, here is the best illustration: a protest created in Kyiv as a reaction a few hours ago near the President's Office pic.twitter.com/Ev16zJVoIy — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 22, 2025

Kyiv now. The square is crowded with people of Ukraine..

“While people are losing loved ones, the government is losing its conscience.”#UnbreakableSpirit pic.twitter.com/BYhvbI1zAg — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 22, 2025

This is Ukrainian art of resistance pic.twitter.com/j7hdL2NSKA — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 22, 2025

New slogans were born at the rally against Zelenskyy bill No. 12414 in Kyiv pic.twitter.com/bSVF9No0eN — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 22, 2025

Kyiv citizens protest: “The Law 12425 is the direct way to Russia!” pic.twitter.com/bWlgWBGsXn — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 22, 2025

We all have seen this before while Zelenskyy simply did not. If he will not veto today’s mistake ofUA parliament he will risk to not remain in power any longer as Kyiv streets show us pic.twitter.com/xpIxIrpVNx — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 22, 2025

The video screen is on at the Kyiv’s maidan pic.twitter.com/gv72qI53Ka — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 22, 2025

Zelenskyy was sincerely convinced that Maidan was worth 200 hryvnias.



Welcome to Ukraine! pic.twitter.com/EeNoQlBesd — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 22, 2025

"Yermak out!" – one of the demands this moment pic.twitter.com/MrYxmSRNq9 — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 22, 2025

And everything fell apart from this “character” pic.twitter.com/02gT3wpq42 — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 22, 2025

Kyiv, right now. We've seen this film before pic.twitter.com/oI2eSqltP2 — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 22, 2025

Kyiv voices now. To all high ranking officials in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/vrPyCzdevQ — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 22, 2025

Thousands of protesters have gathered in Kyiv to protest the dismantling of anti-corruption institutions – Veto the law! pic.twitter.com/WJ55y17mls — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 22, 2025

The city of Sumy joins the rally….

Despite the curfew, anti government protest in Kyiv continues pic.twitter.com/eAgGz7ZYbO — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 22, 2025

…and Lviv

Lviv now: “Don't be silent! The law will jeopardize the independence of anti-corruption institutions, for which we fought on the Maidan and at the front" – a veteran emotionally addressed the Lviv City and Regional Council”.



Silence can cost us our statehood! pic.twitter.com/w0iNRRbHMu — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 22, 2025

…and Odesa…

This is Odesa right now!

Citizens of Ukraine join in support of #UnbreakableSpirit! pic.twitter.com/eyL52bKHGQ — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 22, 2025

“NO autocracy in Ukraine!” Odesa is on air! pic.twitter.com/f1H6ATJK47 — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 22, 2025

