Today July 30, is the final day before IMF deadline on the Bureau of Economic Security. For 20 consecutive days, the government led by Yuliia Svyrydenko – under direct instructions from the President – has violated the law by failing to appoint a new head of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

This is reported by the Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and the Svyrydenko Cabinet have also been in violation of the law for 211 days by not launching a competitive selection process for the head of Ukraine’s Customs Service – again, reportedly on direct orders from the President.

These ongoing violations have already cost Ukraine’s state budget an estimated ₴63 billion in lost revenues – funds that could have gone to support the military.

Yulia Svyrydenko, current Prime Minister of Ukraine, stated that the Cabinet canceled the appointment of the Head of Ukraine’s Bureau of Economic Security in legal way.

To remind, the BES selection commission responsible for selecting the head of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) has rejected a letter from the Cabinet of Ministers explaining why it did not appoint Oleksandr Tsyvinsky.

The commission refused to review or overturn its decision.

The decision was made during a July 14 meeting of the commission, broadcast live on YouTube.

Commission members concluded that the Cabinet’s request to reconsider the competition’s outcome was legally unfounded.

“We believe the commission’s work was completed when a candidate was selected,” said commission chair Lauri Stefan.

The commission consisted of six members – three nominated by the government and three representing Ukraine’s Western partners, who held decisive voting power. It was the international members who voted in favor of Tsyvinsky.

In the meantime, European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier stressed that Ukraine must urgently appoint a new head of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) in accordance with the reformed legislation and current selection procedures, according to Suspilne.

“This reform is part of Ukraine’s broader commitments within the EU accession process,” Mercier said.

He said that this step is crucial for continuing the transformation of the bureau and ensuring its independent operation, free from outside interference. Mercier reminded that modernizing the BES is among the key requirements Ukraine must meet on its path toward EU membership.

