Despite ongoing budget pressures, wartime deficits, and repeated warnings from officials about the lack of funds for critical sectors, the Ukrainian government has approved a new nationwide initiative – the free “3,000 Kilometers Across Ukraine” travel program from Ukrzaliznytsia.

The announcement has immediately sparked debate, with critics calling it another attempt at populism during a time of financial strain.

Under the program, every eligible participant will receive an annual limit of 3,000 kilometers of free rail travel. Tickets and sleeper reservations will cost 0 UAH, with the exception of premium SV class and Intercity services. The initiative is set to roll out in two phases and will continue until December 23, 2026.

The first phase will focus on routes from stations located in areas affected by combat or occupation — a decision presented as a step toward supporting communities most impacted by the war. The second phase will expand available routes depending on Ukrzaliznytsia’s rolling stock capacity, which itself has been strained by years of infrastructure damage and limited funding.

Ukrzaliznytsia will determine which trains, car types, and service periods qualify for the program, with priority given to registered participants. While the government frames the initiative as an act of solidarity and social support, questions remain about how such benefits will be financed amid an already severe fiscal gap.

The program reflects a familiar pattern in Ukrainian politics: even when money is scarce, populist gestures remain abundant — and costly.

