Ukrainian “Flamingo” by Firepoint: Exclusive Footage of Cruise Missile Tests and Combat Launches

In recent days the world saw the new Flamingo cruise missile developed by the Ukrainian company FirePoint.

First in a publication by an Associated Press photographer, but later, in an exclusive footage of its text and combat launches.

Training launch of Flamingo cruise missile.

ZN.UA military observer Vitaliy Kononuchenko spoke with the manufacturer and obtained exclusive footage of the missile’s training and combat launches.

Combat launch of Flamingo cruise missile.

The video shows successful Flamingo launches, first during testing and later in combat conditions, striking targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The company, whose production facilities are located in a protected area of the Carpathian forests, carried out successful tests of the missile several months ago, after which it went into serial production.

During development, the manufacturer focused on three key components of the domestic cruise missile: range, warhead size, and the ability for rapid deployment and launch. Today we can say that all three have been successfully achieved.

With a warhead weighing 1,150 kilograms and a flight range of over 3,000 kilometers, the Flamingo can destroy virtually any target deep inside areas that were previously inaccessible to Ukrainian strike capabilities, including long-range drones.

In addition to its stated characteristics, the missile is protected against Russian electronic warfare systems.

The Flamingo’s combat use, which has already been ongoing for some time, has proven effective, successfully striking assigned targets on Russian territory.

Currently, the company – which is also the manufacturer of some of the most widely used drones in the FP series – is actively scaling up the missile and expanding production.

