Syrskyy heard reports from commanders in the Pokrovsk direction. He emphasized that there is no encirclement or blockade of the cities. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are making every effort to maintain logistics.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyy, visited the Pokrovsk direction, currently the most difficult front. An operation is underway to destroy and push back Russian forces.

This was reported by TSN, citing Syrskyy’s words.

As Syrskyy emphasized, in the Pokrovsk-Myronhrad agglomeration, our soldiers have to hold back the pressure of a multi-thousand-strong enemy force. The occupiers continue attempting to infiltrate residential areas and cut off supply routes to the Defense Forces. At the same time, the commander-in-chief assured that there is no encirclement or blockade of the cities, and the military is doing everything to maintain logistics.

“A comprehensive operation is underway to destroy and push back enemy forces from Pokrovsk. The main burden falls on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including UAV operators and assault units. Also, under my orders, combined groups from the Special Operations Forces, Military Police, SBU, and other Defense Forces units, including the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, are operating in the city,” he noted.

As is known, dictator Putin continues giving orders to his army regarding the occupation of Ukrainian Donbas. And it is in Pokrovsk where the Russians are paying the highest price.

The liberation and clearing of territory on the Dobropillia salient, Syrskyy adds, continues.

“Pokrovsk — holding. Myronhrad — holding,” reads the commander-in-chief’s report.

He emphasizes that, at present, effective coordination between units and the organized execution of assigned tasks are of key importance.

“The defense of the agglomeration will be supported by additional units, weaponry, and equipment, including unmanned systems and UAVs. I thank the Ukrainian soldiers, sergeants, and officers who are destroying the enemy and holding the line,” Oleksandr Syrskyy concluded.

Earlier, a Ukrainian Armed Forces officer explained what is happening in Pokrovsk. The occupiers who entered the city are hiding. They are waiting for reinforcements and support.

“Their current goal is to preserve their lives. Therefore, very active measures are being carried out — as they are ongoing, so preparations for them continue. And no one intends to surrender Pokrovsk,” the Ukrainian officer emphasized.

Pokrovsk direction. Map credits: DeepState

