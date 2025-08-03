Drone Strike Sparks Fire at Russian Oil Depot in Sochi

A fire broke out at russian oil depot in Sochi as a result of Ukrainian drone attack.

It was reported by Ukrainska Pravda citing Telegram channels Astra, Baza, russian media, Sochi mayor Andrei Proshunin, and Governor of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai Veniamin Kondratyev

According to public sources, the oil depot is on fire in the area of Sochi Airport (Adler Airport – ed.).

On social media, it was reported that the Rosneft-Kubannefteprodukt oil depot was on fire. Earlier, Sochi Airport announced that it had suspended operations.

According to Proshunin, “a fuel tank ignited at the oil depot in the Adler district.”

Public sources reported that the drone attack began after 2 a.m. local time, and over 20 explosions were heard in Sochi.

Kondratyev stated that “in the Adler district, drone debris hit a fuel tank, which caused the fire.”

According to revised information from Russian authorities, one fuel tank with a capacity of 2,000 cubic meters is reportedly on fire at the oil depot in the Adler district.

