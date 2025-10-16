Nizhyn Under Fire Again as Russia Renews Attacks on Chernihiv Region

Russian attacks in Nizhyn damaged buildings, shops, and vehicles, caused fires, and injured one local resident, with emergency services responding on site.

The attack damaged civilian infrastructure, multi-story residential buildings, shops, and vehicles. Fires broke out. One local resident was reported injured, according to the National Police.

According to Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, there were hits on a Nova Poshta terminal, twice on a multi-story building, and other civilian infrastructure.

The head of the administration also noted that two trucks and one passenger car were destroyed as a result of the attack.

Police, rescuers, and all emergency services are currently working at the sites of the enemy strikes.

Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the attacks and collecting evidence of yet another war crime by the Russian army. A criminal case has been opened under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — “war crimes.”

