New Prisoner Exchange: Who Has Been Returned from Russian Captivity

On March 5, Ukraine and Russia conducted the first stage of a prisoner exchange agreed upon during talks in Geneva. 200 Ukrainian servicemen were returned from enemy captivity.

According to 24 Kanal, this was reported by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Coordination Headquarters for Prisoner Affairs.

Who Was Returned to Ukraine in the New Exchange?

The Coordination Headquarters reported that, on the orders of the President of Ukraine, 200 servicemen were released from Russian captivity.

Among those returning home were servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including members of:

the Naval Forces of Ukraine;

the Ground Forces;

Territorial Defense;

the Unmanned Systems Forces;

the Air Assault Forces;

the Air Force.

Also returned were servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and the State Special Transport Service of Ukraine.

“Among those freed are defenders of Mariupol who were held in captivity for nearly four years. The released servicemen defended the country on the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia fronts. In addition to soldiers and sergeants, officers were also released,” the Coordination Headquarters emphasized.

They also assured that those released from captivity will undergo a full medical examination, receive support for physical and psychological rehabilitation, and all state-provided payments.

In the March 5 exchange, 200 servicemen returned to Ukraine / Photo by the Coordination Headquarters for Prisoner Affairs

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets noted that among those released are defenders who were captured in 2022. The oldest freed serviceman is 59 years old, the youngest is 27.

“Another interesting detail: 18 of the returned defenders have celebrated or will celebrate their birthday in March,” the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights said.

Lubinets also pointed out that many of the released Ukrainian defenders are in a difficult psychological state, and some were found to have critically low body weight. Staff from the Ombudsman’s Office were present at the exchange and recorded all necessary details.

What the Coordination Headquarters Said About the Exchange

Spokesperson of the Coordination Headquarters for Prisoner Affairs, Petro Yatsenko, told a 24 Kanal journalist that the majority of the returned prisoners were captured in 2024, with a smaller number taken in 2025.

According to the spokesperson, it is currently very difficult to free all Ukrainians from enemy captivity. Yatsenko also outlined the most common health issues among defenders returning from captivity.

“Unfortunately, the majority have musculoskeletal problems, general health issues, critical weight loss, varying degrees of dystrophy, and so on. All of this is the result of torture and inhumane treatment they endured,” the Coordination Headquarters representative explained.

When Was the Previous Prisoner Exchange Between Ukraine and Russia?

The previous exchange took place on February 5, when 157 Ukrainians returned home, including both military personnel and civilians.

The Coordination Headquarters added that among those returned were 150 servicemen and 7 civilians. Kyrylo Budanov noted that 19 of the returned defenders had been illegally sentenced, 15 of them to life imprisonment, including defenders of Mariupol.

During that exchange, serviceman Nazar Daletskyi was also returned, who had been presumed dead since 2022.