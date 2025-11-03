Russian command reportedly ordered the execution of female soldiers refusing to fight near Pokrovsk. “Atesh” partisans also report mass desertions and suicidal assaults amid rising losses.

On the Pokrovsk direction, Russian command ordered the execution by shooting of female service members who refuse to go into battle.

Also on this section of the front, troops of the 74th Russian brigade are deserting. Gazeta.ua reported this, citing the partisan movement “Atesh.”

“Agents of ‘Atesh’ from the 51st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces report the order to shoot female servicemembers. Apparently, they need Pokrovsk as soon as possible,” the partisans write.

The movement’s statement also says that their agents within the 74th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, which is taking losses on the Pokrovsk direction, report a critical wave of desertions.

“Command, driven by the goal of capturing Pokrovsk as quickly as possible, relentlessly throws personnel into suicidal assaults, not giving soldiers rest. A key factor in the desertions is the complete absence of evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield and the lack of medical assistance for them. Dead occupiers are cynically recorded as missing in action to hide the real losses,” Atesh said.

According to the movement, 38 fighters from the 74th brigade left their positions over the past week.

“Special groups are being formed in the enemy’s rear to hunt them down. The effective use of UDF special units only intensifies the panic among the occupiers,” Atesh writes.

Agents of Atesh within the 506th Motor Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces convey information that confirms the enemy’s extreme cynicism and catastrophic losses. The regiment’s command decided to fill the shortage of personnel by forming assault companies composed of women.

This indicates that the Russian invaders have exhausted the pool of mercenaries and contract soldiers and are ready to send anyone to the slaughter, turning women into cannon fodder.

