Poland Scrambles Fighter Jets in Response to Russian Attack on Ukraine

Poland scrambled military aircraft in response to Russia’s overnight attack on Ukraine, including strikes on the neighboring Lviv region.

“In order to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has taken all necessary measures. Polish and allied aircraft are actively operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been placed on the highest level of readiness,” the country’s Air Force said in a statement posted on social media.

The Polish Air Force emphasized that these actions are preventive and aimed at ensuring the security of the airspace and protecting citizens, especially in areas bordering the threat zone.

Overnight, several regions of Ukraine came under attack from Russia, including the Lviv region, which borders Poland, where four people were killed.

In Lviv, residents reported a series of explosions. Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that following the Russian attack, parts of the city – including the Riasne and Levandivka districts – were left without power. Several fires broke out; according to the mayor, the Sparrow Industrial Park is among the sites burning.

Russian forces continue to strike Ukrainian regions using various types of weapons – including attack drones, missiles, guided bombs, and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Russia’s leadership denies that its army deliberately targets civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities and villages during its full-scale invasion, despite evidence of widespread destruction of homes, hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and energy and water facilities.

Ukrainian authorities and international organizations classify these strikes as war crimes committed by the Russian Federation and emphasize their deliberate nature.

This morning it became known that In the village of Zaremby Warchoły, in Ostrow County, Masovian Voivodeship in Poland, fragments of an object resembling a drone were discovered.



The Military Police reported the finding on the X platform on October 5.

Mazowiecki Oddział Żandarmerii Wojskowej w Warszawie, pod nadzorem prokuratora z Działu do Spraw Wojskowych Prokuratury Rejonowej Warszawa-Ursynów, prowadzi czynności na miejscu odnalezienia niezidentyfikowanego obiektu powietrznego w miejscowości Zaręby Warchoły, pow. ostrowski. pic.twitter.com/P4Raz8Lehn — Żandarmeria Wojskowa (@Zandarmeria) October 4, 2025

According to the report, investigators from the Masovian branch of the Military Police are working at the scene under the supervision of the prosecutor from the Warsaw-Ursynów District Prosecutor’s Office.

The Masovian Police clarified that the debris was spotted in a field by a local resident. An empty house is located nearby. Law enforcement officers secured the area, notified the Military Police and the prosecutor’s office, and urged residents to report similar incidents.

EMPR

Tags: