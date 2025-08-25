Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of August 25, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of August 25, 2025.

Today is the 1279 day of the full-scale invasion and 4,191 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders are firmly holding back the enemy onslaught, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. In total, during the past day, 159 combat engagements were recorded.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out one missile strike and 79 airstrikes, employing one missile and dropping 130 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they conducted 4,735 shelling attacks, including 26 from multiple launch rocket systems, and launched 4,711 Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes on the areas of the following settlements: Sumy, Nova Huta, Stara Huta of Sumy region; Bilohiria of Zaporizhzhia region; Naddniprianske, Lvivove of Kherson region.

During the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck five areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, four artillery systems, one command and observation post, and one enemy electronic warfare station.

Update as of 04:00 PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian invaders continue storming the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Since the beginning of the day, 76 combat engagements have been recorded. Border settlements suffer from artillery shelling launched from the territory of the Russian Federation, including Yasna Polyana, Tymonovychi in Chernihiv region; Havrylova Sloboda, Malushyne, Novovasylivka, Zarichne, Prohres, Bila Bereza, Tymonovychi, Tovstodubove, Bunyakyne, Vyntorivka, Studenok in Sumy region. Stara Huta in Sumy region came under an airstrike.

Update as of 10:00 PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of this day, 136 combat engagements have taken place. The occupiers launched 43 airstrikes, dropping 57 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians employed 1,459 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,799 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian forces repelled 10 russian attacks. The adversary also carried out 14 airstrikes, employing 23 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 206 shelling attacks, including one from MLRS.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling enemy attacks: four airstrikes, dropping seven glide bombs (KABs), and 93 shelling attacks, including two with multiple launch rocket systems.

10:00 PM: since the start of the day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy assaults. The adversary also carried out 6 airstrikes, using 11 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 179 shelling attacks, five of them with multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy attempted to storm Ukrainian positions five times near Vovchansk and towards Dvorichanske.

04:00 PM: the russian enemy attacked Ukrainian positions seven times near Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Ambarne, and towards Kutkivka and Kolodiazne; four battles are ongoing.

10:00 PM: the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders ten times near Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Ambarne, and in the direction of Kutkivka and Kolodiazne. Four battles are ongoing.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: yesterday there were 10 enemy assaults. Our defenders repelled hostile attacks near Kupiansk, Zapadne, Holubivka, and Zelenyi Hai.

04:00 PM: four russian attacks are underway near Synkivka, Holubivka, Kolisnykivka, and Zahryzove.

10:00 PM: enemy units launched six assaults, attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses near Synkivka, Holubivka, Kolisnykivka, and Zahryzove. Two attacks are still ongoing.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: the enemy attacked 20 times, attempting to break through near Novyi Myr, Hrekivka, Torske, Ivanivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, and towards Serednie, Dronivka, Shandryholove, Serebrianka.

04:00 PM: the russian forces attacked 13 times near Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, Zelena Dolyna, and towards Yampil and Serebrianka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled six assaults; fighting continues.

10:00 PM: since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 17 times near Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, Zelena Dolyna, and in the direction of Yampol and Serebrianka. Currently, Ukrainian defenders are repelling nine enemy attacks.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy launched 12 assaults in the areas of Serebrianka, Fedorivka, Vyiimka, Pereizne, and towards Siversk.

04:00 PM: one enemy attempt to break through near Fedorivka was repelled.

10:00 PM: the enemy attempted one assault near Fedorivka.



Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the occupiers attacked 6 times near Maiske and Chasiv Yar.

04:00 PM: seven enemy attacks took place near Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, and towards Stupochky; one battle is ongoing.

10:00 PM: 13 combat engagements have been recorded. Enemy units attempted to advance near Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, and in the direction of Stupochky and Predtechyne. Fighting is still ongoing.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy carried out 5 assaults near Shcherbynivka and Rusyn Yar.

04:00 PM: the occupiers attacked twice near Dyliivka and Toretsk; Russian aircraft struck Kostiantynivka with KABs.

10:00PM: Russian forces attacked Ukrainian Defense Forces six times, concentrating their efforts near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: our defenders stopped 46 enemy assaults in the areas of Zatyshok, Nikanorivka, Novoe Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Udachne, Shakhove, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirove, and towards Rodynske, Novoukrainka, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk.

04:00 PM: since the beginning of the day, the russian forces has made 32 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Nykonorivka, Mayak, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Chunyshyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Orikhove, and Dachne. Ukrainian forces have repelled 30 attacks; clashes are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 67 occupiers and wounded another 40. A mortar, 16 UAVs, three UAV control points, two vehicles, one motorcycle, an electronic warfare system were destroyed; a gun, one unit of special equipment, three UAV control points, and six shelters for enemy personnel were damaged.

10:00 PM: since the start of the day, Russian units attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses 43 times near Nikanorivka, Maiak, Myroliubivka, Novoeconomichne, Rodynske, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Sukhy Yar, Lysivka, Chunyshyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Orikhove, and Dachne. Fighting continues in several locations.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, inflicting heavy losses. 142 occupiers were eliminated on this axis today, including 86 irrecoverable losses. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 18 vehicles, seven UAVs, two UAV control posts, and three enemy shelters. An artillery system and an electronic warfare unit were also significantly damaged.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy carried out 31 attacks near Zelene Pole, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Temyrivka, and towards Filiia, Novomykolaivka, Novoheorhiivka, Komyshuvakha.

04:00 PM: seven assaults took place near Yalta, Zelenyi Hai, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, and Komyshuvakha; four battles continue. The enemy also struck Havrylivka with an airstrike.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian units repelled eight enemy attacks near Yalta, Zelenyi Hai, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, and Komyshuvakha. Four battles are ongoing.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Defense Forces repelled 1 attack near Prymorske.

04:00 PM: russian airstrikes hit the areas of Malokaterynivka and Kushuhum; one enemy assault near Plavni was repelled.

10:00 PM: the invaders attempted to advance twice near Plavni and towards Pavlivka.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: no offensive actions recorded during the past day.

04:00 PM: Russian aviation attacked Bilohiria and Zaliznychne.

10:00 PM: one fighting is underway near Malynivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: no offensive actions recorded during the past day.

04:00 PM: one battle is ongoing; Russian aircraft struck Virivka and Odradokamianka.

10:00 PM: the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to advance, suffered losses, and retreated.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM, 04:00 PM and 10:00 PM: no signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

Our soldiers continue to inflict tangible losses on the occupation forces in manpower and equipment, actively disrupting the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear. Russian losses for the past day are as follows:

870 personnel ,

, 1 tank,

8 armored combat vehicles,

48 artillery systems,

291 operational-tactical UAVs,

79 vehicles,

4 units of special equipment.

