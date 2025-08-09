Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of August 9, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of August 9, 2025.

The 1263nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,175 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine



In total, 163 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. The russians carried out two missile strikes and 74 air strikes against positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using three missiles and dropping 122 guided bombs. In addition, 5,089 kamikaze drones were used, and 6,361 shelling attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The aggressor launched airstrikes in particular on the areas of the settlements of Bilohiria, Novodanilivka, and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as Olhivka in Kherson Oblast.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck three command posts, one artillery system, five areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as one other important enemy facility.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: 12 combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy carried out 15 air strikes, dropping a total of 38 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 259 artillery strikes, including 11 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: nine combat engagements took place in the area of Vovchansk and toward Novovasylivka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00AM: seven enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Myrne, Kupiansk, Holubivka, and toward Nova Kruhlakivka.

Lyman Direction



08:00AM: the russians attacked 24 times, trying to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zarichne, Kolodiazi, Torske, Dibrova, Serebrianka, Yampilivka, as well as toward Shandryholove and Yampil.

Siversk Direction

08:00AM: the enemy attacked Defense Forces’ positions twice near Hryhorivka and Fedorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00AM: four combat engagements took place in the area of Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

Toretsk Direction

08:00AM: the enemy carried out 10 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, and Pleshchiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 45 russian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zvirove, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Poltavka, Boikivka, Myroliubivka, Novoeconomichne, Pokrovsk, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, Zelenyi Kut, as well as toward Kozatske, Dorozhnye, and Novopavlivka.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00AM: the Defense Forces repelled 26 enemy assaults in the areas of Filya, Zelene Pole, Tolstoi, Temyrivka, Maliivka, Novopil, Voskresenka, Olhivske, and toward Sichneve.

Huliaipilskyi Direction

08:00AM: the Defense Forces successfully repelled one russian assault near Malynivka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the area of Kamianske and toward Novoandriivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: the Defense Forces successfully repelled eight enemy attacks over the past day. The enemy achieved no success.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: there are no signs of the russian forming offensive groupings.

Ukrainian soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, actively undermining the aggressor’s offensive potential in the rear.

In total, over the past day, Russian invaders’ losses amounted to 940 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed five tanks, one armored fighting vehicle, 41 artillery systems, one air defense system, 147 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, and 125 units of the enemy’s automotive equipment.

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 9.08.25 pic.twitter.com/yQ9hwBUzLO — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) August 9, 2025

Support EMPR.media via PayPal

Tags: