This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is the 1714th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, the losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 2,180 personnel. Also neutralized were one tank, seven armored combat vehicles, 39 artillery systems, two air-defense assets, five ground robotic complexes, 1,104 unmanned aerial vehicles, 52 missiles, 408 units of automotive equipment, and four units of special equipment of the enemy.

During the past day, 208 combat clashes were recorded.

Yesterday the enemy carried out one missile strike and 86 air strikes, during which it dropped 242 guided aerial bombs (KABs). In addition, the invaders used 7,134 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,740 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, of which 43 involved multiple-launch rocket systems.

Among the settlements that came under enemy fire were, in particular: Rozhkovychi, Huta, Doroshivka, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Sopych, Kharkivka, Kucherivka, Korenok, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna, Stepne, Vovkivka, Brusky, Buniachyne, Hirky, Starykove, Kozache, Bezsalivka, Iskrivshchyna, Otruba, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Khodyne, Mala Korchakivka, Korchakivka, Rohizne, Khotin, Nova Sich, Pysarivka, Ivolzhanske, Oleksiivka, Yunakivka, Khrapivshchyna, and Neskuchne in Sumy Oblast. Air strikes struck the settlements of Khotin and Luzhky.

The Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk Directions

08:00 AM: Over the past day the occupiers conducted 12 assault actions. The enemy carried out three air strikes, using seven KABs, and conducted 165 shellings of our troops’ positions and settlements.

The Southern Slobozhansky direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled five enemy attacks near Vovchansk and towards Radkivka.

The Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy made no attempts to improve its position.

The Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Attempts to wedge into Ukrainian defense were repelled. The occupiers conducted five attacks towards Lyman and near the settlement of Kopanky.

The Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yampil and Ozerne, and towards Pyskunivka, Starodubove, and Mykolaivka.

The Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers conducted two assault actions towards Nykonorivka and Malynivka.

The Kostiantynivka Direction

08:00 AM: 24 attacks were recorded. The russian invaders conducted offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka, Rozkishne, Vilne, and towards Raiske, Novopavlivka, Kucheriv Yar, and Zolotyi Kolodiaz.

The Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy carried out 15 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Vilne, Bilytske, and Molodetske, and towards Dobropillia, Hulive, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka.

The Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy conducted no assault actions.

The Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders six times. The enemy tried to advance towards the settlements of Kosivtseve and Rizdvianka, and near Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, and Charivne.

The Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers conducted three attacks near Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk, and towards the settlement of Novoandriivka.

The Prydniprovske Direction

08:00 AM: The occupiers carried out no assault actions.

The Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

russia's losses in manpower – 2,180 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P5nDzhEWIR — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) November 4, 2026

EMPR

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