This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.
Today is the 1714th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine
In total, the losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 2,180 personnel. Also neutralized were one tank, seven armored combat vehicles, 39 artillery systems, two air-defense assets, five ground robotic complexes, 1,104 unmanned aerial vehicles, 52 missiles, 408 units of automotive equipment, and four units of special equipment of the enemy.
During the past day, 208 combat clashes were recorded.
Yesterday the enemy carried out one missile strike and 86 air strikes, during which it dropped 242 guided aerial bombs (KABs). In addition, the invaders used 7,134 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,740 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, of which 43 involved multiple-launch rocket systems.
Among the settlements that came under enemy fire were, in particular: Rozhkovychi, Huta, Doroshivka, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Sopych, Kharkivka, Kucherivka, Korenok, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna, Stepne, Vovkivka, Brusky, Buniachyne, Hirky, Starykove, Kozache, Bezsalivka, Iskrivshchyna, Otruba, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Khodyne, Mala Korchakivka, Korchakivka, Rohizne, Khotin, Nova Sich, Pysarivka, Ivolzhanske, Oleksiivka, Yunakivka, Khrapivshchyna, and Neskuchne in Sumy Oblast. Air strikes struck the settlements of Khotin and Luzhky.
The Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk Directions
08:00 AM: Over the past day the occupiers conducted 12 assault actions. The enemy carried out three air strikes, using seven KABs, and conducted 165 shellings of our troops’ positions and settlements.
The Southern Slobozhansky direction
08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled five enemy attacks near Vovchansk and towards Radkivka.
The Kupiansk Direction
08:00 AM: The enemy made no attempts to improve its position.
The Lyman Direction
08:00 AM: Attempts to wedge into Ukrainian defense were repelled. The occupiers conducted five attacks towards Lyman and near the settlement of Kopanky.
The Sloviansk Direction
08:00 AM: The enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yampil and Ozerne, and towards Pyskunivka, Starodubove, and Mykolaivka.
The Kramatorsk Direction
08:00 AM: The russian occupiers conducted two assault actions towards Nykonorivka and Malynivka.
The Kostiantynivka Direction
08:00 AM: 24 attacks were recorded. The russian invaders conducted offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka, Rozkishne, Vilne, and towards Raiske, Novopavlivka, Kucheriv Yar, and Zolotyi Kolodiaz.
The Pokrovsk Direction
08:00 AM: The enemy carried out 15 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Vilne, Bilytske, and Molodetske, and towards Dobropillia, Hulive, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka.
The Oleksandrivka Direction
08:00 AM: The enemy conducted no assault actions.
The Huliaipole Direction
08:00 AM: The russian occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders six times. The enemy tried to advance towards the settlements of Kosivtseve and Rizdvianka, and near Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, and Charivne.
The Orikhiv Direction
08:00 AM: The russian occupiers conducted three attacks near Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk, and towards the settlement of Novoandriivka.
The Prydniprovske Direction
08:00 AM: The occupiers carried out no assault actions.
The Volyn and Polissia Directions
08:00 AM: No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.November 3 2026 peace talks Russia-Ukraine War Russian Attacks on Ukraine Ukraine Battlefield Ukraine energy infrastructure Ukraine war updates