Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of October 20, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of October 20, 2025.

The 1,335st day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

168 combat clashes were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The russian enemy launched two missile strikes using four missiles and 74 airstrikes, dropping 165 guided bombs. In addition, Russian forces conducted 4,894 attacks – including 93 from multiple launch rocket systems – and deployed 5,482 kamikaze drones.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces’ aviation, missile, and artillery units struck three areas of enemy personnel and equipment concentration, two UAV command posts, and four artillery systems.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Thirteen combat engagements took place. The enemy also carried out two airstrikes, dropping six guided bombs, and conducted 160 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, including five with MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: The russian enemy launched ten assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units near Vovchansk, Tykhe, Kamyanka, and in the direction of Dvorichanske and Bolohivka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: Over the past day, there were four attacks by the occupiers. Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults toward Pishchane.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: The enemy attacked six times, trying to advance near the settlements of Drobysheve, Serednie, Novoselivka, and Myrne.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: In the areas of Serebrianka and Yampil, the russian occupation forces attacked Ukrainian positions twice.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: No offensive actions by the enemy were recorded during the past day.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: The russian enemy carried out 24 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 58 assault and offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Sukhyi Yar, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Filiia, Promin, Lysivka, Molodetske, Dachne, and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy 24 times attacked Ukrainian positions toward Orestopil and in the areas of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Voskresenka, Oleksandrohrad, Vyshneve, Verbove, Sichneve, Vorone, Sosnivka, Novohryhorivka, and Novomykolaivka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: The russian enemy attacked Ukrainian positions once near the settlement of Plavni.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: The russian enemy made three unsuccessful attacks in the area of Malynivka.ded.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: The russian enemy three times unsuccessfully attempted to approach the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.10.25 pic.twitter.com/PngjRItpQg — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) October 20, 2025

