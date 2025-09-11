Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of September 11, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of September 11, 2025.

Day 1296 of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and 4,208 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces recorded 205 combat engagements.

Yesterday, Russian forces carried out two missile strikes and 69 airstrikes, fired 44 missiles, dropped 120 guided bombs, deployed 5,965 kamikaze drones, and conducted 4,578 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 91 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Airstrikes targeted, among others, Krasnyi Khutir in Chernihiv region, and Zaliznychne and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region.

In response, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck two command posts, an artillery system, and a concentration of enemy troops.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: 7 combat engagements. The enemy carried out 15 airstrikes, dropped 32 guided bombs, and conducted 204 artillery attacks, including 10 using MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 16 combat engagements in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarne, and Odradne.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: 4 russian attacks have been recorded. Ukrainian forces repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Myrne, Kupiansk, and Boryvska Andriivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: 27 russian attacks recorded in attempts to advance near Hrekivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Stavky, Torske, and Shandryholove.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: 20 russian attacks near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and toward Vyimka and Dronivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: 7 combat engagements occured near Bila Hora, Maiske, and toward Stupochky and Predtechyne.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: 16 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and toward Berestok and Sofiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: 57 russian assaults repelled near Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Nove Shakhove, Kotlyne, Nykonorivka, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, and Novoukrainka.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 31 russian assaults repelled near Filiia, Oleksandrohrad, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Olhivske, Tolstoi, Piddubne, Novoivanivka, and toward Ivanivka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: 2 offensive actions toward Plavni and Stepnohirsk, repelled by Ukrainian forces.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 1 russian attack repelled near Bilohiria.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: 2 russian attacks repelled near Antonivka and Sadove.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

Ukrainian troops continue to inflict significant losses on enemy personnel and equipment, actively undermining the offensive potential of Russian forces in the rear.

Personnel: 890 killed,

890 killed, Tanks: 4,

4, Armored combat vehicles: 2,

2, Artillery systems: 22,

22, Operational-tactical drones: 343,

343, Cruise missiles: 27,

27, Vehicles: 49,

49, Heavy flamethrower systems: 2.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPR/status/1965997386636873831

EMPR

Tags: