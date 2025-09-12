Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of September 12, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of September 12, 2025.

The 1,297th day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.



Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces recorded 195 combat engagements.

Russian forces carried out 82 airstrikes, including 147 guided bomb drops, conducted 4,919 attacks (with 111 using multiple launch rocket systems), and deployed 5,960 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes hit, in particular, Bilohiria and Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region and Odradokamianka in Kherson region.

In response, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck six areas of enemy troop and equipment concentration, one UAV command post, one heavy flamethrower system, and five Russian artillery systems.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: 5 engagements. The enemy launched 14 airstrikes, dropped 31 guided bombs, and carried out 190 artillery attacks, including 8 with MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 13 clashes near Vovchansk, Ambarne, and toward Odradne.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: 7 Russian assaults repelled near Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Zahryzove, Holubivka, and toward Kurylivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: 21 attacks near Hrekivka, Torske, Shandryholove, Drobysheve, Kolodiazi, and toward Yampil, Serednie, and Stavky.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: 18 assaults near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Dronivka, and Vyimka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: 2 engagements near Stupochky.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: 12 assaults near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Katerynivka, Rusyn Yar, Maiak, Sofiivka, and Poltavka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: 60 enemy attacks repelled near Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Mykolaivka, Molodetske, Novoukrainka, Promin, Nykonorivka, Maiak, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Dachne, Filiia, and toward Pokrovsk.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 33 assaults repelled near Piddubne, Yalta, Sosnivka, Ivanivka, Filiia, Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoi, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Olhivske, Poltavka, and toward Novoivanivka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: 1 attack repelled near Kamianske.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 1 russian attack repelled near Bilohiria.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: 2 russian assaults.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

Ukrainian troops continue to inflict significant losses on enemy personnel and equipment, actively undermining the offensive potential of Russian forces in the rear.

Russian losses in past 24 hours:

Personnel: ~890,

~890, Tanks: 1,

1, Armored combat vehicles: 2,

2, Artillery systems: 40,

40, MLRS units: 2,

2, Tactical-level drones: 273,

273, Vehicles: 64.

EMPR

Tags: