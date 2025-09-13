Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of September 13, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of September 13, 2025.

The 1,298th day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, 183 combat clashes were recorded.

Russian forces carried out 3 missile strikes and 81 airstrikes, launching six missiles and dropping 140 guided bombs on Ukrainian positions and populated areas. They also conducted 5,206 shelling attacks, including 59 with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 6,070 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted, in particular, the areas around Hremyach (Chernihiv region), Bilohirya, Zaliznychne, Novoyakovlivka, Veselyanka (Zaporizhzhia region), and Kherson and Lvove (Kherson region).

Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck back, hitting three concentrations of enemy personnel and equipment, two command posts, three artillery systems, and one other critical target.

Update as of 04:00PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the start of the day, 80 combat engagements have taken place along the frontline. Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions, repelling Russian attacks, and disrupting the enemy’s plans.

Russian artillery shelling hit several settlements, including Starykove and Rudak in Sumy region.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: 3 clashes, 13 airstrikes (24 guided bombs), and 133 artillery attacks (3 with MLRS).

04:00 PM: 1 Russian assault, 2 airstrikes, 7 guided bombs dropped, 63 artillery attacks.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 23 clashes near Vovchansk, Ambarne, and towards Slobozhanske, Odradne, and Kutkivka.

04:00 PM: 7 clashes near Vovchansk, Ambarne, Fiholivka, and towards Khatnie and Odradne.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: 8 Russian assaults repelled near Holubivka and towards Kupiansk, Pishchane, and Nova Kruhljakivka.

04:00 PM: 3 Russian assaults towards Kupiansk and Petropavlivka, 1 battle ongoing.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: 17 attacks in the areas of Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, and towards Novoselivka, Shandryholove, and Stavky.

04:00 PM: 5 clashes near Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, and Zarichne; 2 battles still underway.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: 20 Russian assaults near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and towards Yampil, Dronivka, and Vyiimka.

04:00 PM: 13 Russian assaults near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and towards Yampil and Dronivka; 4 clashes ongoing.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: 7 clashes near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora.

04:00 PM: 1 attack repelled near Stupochky.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: 15 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and towards Ivanopillia, Pleschiivka, Stepaniivka, and Poltavka.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian forces repelled 2 of 4 Russian attacks near Kleban-Byk, Katerynivka, and Poltavka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: 49 russian assaults repelled around Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Mayak, Zatyshok, Novoeconomichne, Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, Udachne, Muravka, Dachne, Novoukrainka, and towards Mirnograd, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novopidhirodne, and Filiia.

04:00 PM: Russia launched 34 russian assaults near Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, Novoeconomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Novomycolaivka, Novopidhirodne, Molodetske, and towards Novopavlivka and Filiia. Ukrainian troops have already repelled 29 of them.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 16 clashes near Sosnivka, Vorone, Maliivka, Ternove, Novomycolaivka, Olhivske, and towards Filiia, Ivanivka, and Oleksandrohrad.

04:00 PM: 10 assaults near Oleksandrohrad, Ternove, Olhivske, and towards Ivanivka; 4 battles ongoing.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: 2 Russian attacks near Mala Tokmachka and Novodanilivka.

04:00 PM:

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: no assaults.

04:00 PM: no ground assaults, but Russia launched an airstrike on Zaliznychne.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: 2 unsuccessful Russian assaults on Ukrainian fortifications.

04:00 PM: 2 failed Russian assaults; Kozatske was hit by airstrike.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

10:00 AM and 04:00 PM: no significant changes reported.

Over the past day, Russian forces lost 950 personnel, along with 4 tanks, 1 armored fighting vehicle, 39 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 358 operational-tactical UAVs, and 109 vehicles.

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.09.25 pic.twitter.com/BVitHJnOld — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) September 13, 2025

