Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of September 26, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of September 26, 2025.

The 1,311th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine



Ukrainian defenders continue to firmly hold back the enemy’s onslaught, inflicting heavy losses on the occupiers. In total, 200 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 59 airstrikes, dropping 109 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they conducted 4,396 shelling attacks, including 89 with multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 4,774 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region; Kherson and Kozatske in Kherson region.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: there were nine combat engagements. The enemy carried out six airstrikes with 17 guided aerial bombs and conducted 198 shelling attacks, nine of them with multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy made three attempts to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of Vovchansk and Dovhenke.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: four enemy attacks took place. Our defenders repelled assaults near Kupiansk, Radkivka, and toward Kurylivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: the enemy carried out 20 attacks, attempting to penetrate our defenses near Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Zarichne, Kolodiazi, Torske, and toward Druzelubivka and Stavky.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped seven russian enemy attempts to advance toward Dronivka and Pereizne.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: six combat engagements took place near Stupochky and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out 16 attacks near Pleschiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Yablunivka, and Poltavka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 67 russian enemy assaults near Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Nikanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Mykolaivka, Sukhetske, Promin, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Novomycolaivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Dachne, and Filiia.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy launched 42 attacks in the areas of Ivanivka, Yalta, Myrne, Sichneve, Tolstoi, Voskresenka, Sosnivka, Novomycolaivka, Piddubne, Novoselivka, Berezove, and Novohryhorivka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled six russian attacks in the areas of Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk, and Kamianske.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: the Defense Forces repelled three russian enemy attacks near Poltavka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: the russian enemy did not conduct offensive actions yesterday.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

10:00 AM: no signs of russian forces offensive group formation were detected.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, while actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

In total, Russian occupiers lost 940 personnel over the past day. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed two tanks, 14 artillery systems, 334 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 82 enemy vehicles.

