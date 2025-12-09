Russia’s Temryuk Gas Terminal Destroyed by Ukrainian Drones in Three-Day Blaze

Ukrainian Special Group “Alpha” struck Temryuk port with drones, destroying Maktren-Nafta facilities, tanks, and infrastructure, causing massive fires and disrupting Russian oil and gas operations.

The Special Group “Alpha” of the Security Service of Ukraine struck with drones and disabled the liquefied gas transshipment terminal at the port of Temryuk in Russia’s Krasnodar region. On December 5, the Service’s drones hit the production facilities of Maktren-Nafta LLC, which burned for three days.

Sources from the SBU informed NV about this.

As a result of the attack, a massive fire broke out in the tank park: over 20 of the 30 available tanks, each with a capacity of 200 m³, were burning. In addition, Ukrainian drones destroyed railway tank cars, an intermediate refueling container, and the loading and unloading rack. The total area of the fire was about 3,000 m².

According to an NV source, Maktren-Nafta transfers liquefied gas from railcars and tank containers onto specialized gas carrier ships. The terminal was built in 2008 and is designed to handle 400,000 tons of liquefied gas per year.

“The SBU will continue to carry out systematic operations to cut off revenues from the oil and gas sector to the Russian economy. These funds are precisely what finance the war against Ukraine. ‘Bavovna’ in the Russian rear at facilities that support the war will continue to burn,” a source in the Service said.

On December 5, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Syzran Oil Refinery in Samara Oblast and the Temryuk seaport in Russia’s Krasnodar region. Defense Forces units hit the infrastructure of the Temryuk seaport in the city of Temryuk, Krasnodar Krai.