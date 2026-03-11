Seven Strikes: OSINT Analysts Reveal Details of Storm Shadow Attack on Russian Factory

Storm Shadow missiles struck Bryansk’s “Kremniy El” factory, heavily damaging key production buildings; OSINT analysis suggests an eastern approach to bypass Russian air defenses.

After confirming the strike on the “Kremniy El” microelectronics factory in Bryansk on Tuesday, March 10, OSINT analysts from the “CyberBoroshno” project published a breakdown of the Storm Shadow cruise missile attack. This was reported by Oboronka.

According to their data, Russian monitoring channels first recorded the missile overflight at 16:52 in the Pogarskyy District of Bryansk Oblast. Initially, the Russian side could not immediately identify the type of target — reports mentioned either attack drones, Storm Shadow missiles, or “Neptune” missiles.

“The first hit on the factory grounds was recorded at 16:59, roughly seven minutes after the missiles were first detected over the Pogarskyy District,” the report said.

Diagram of Storm Shadow missile strikes on the “Kremniy El” factory grounds in Bryansk / “CyberBoroshno”

According to the analysis, the missiles followed this route: Pogarskyy District – Trubchevsk District – Bryansk.

“Before hitting the target, the missiles approached the factory from different directions, most from the east. In total, seven hits were recorded on the ‘Kremniy El’ factory grounds,” the analysts wrote.

It was noted that the majority of strikes hit Building No. 4 — five hits. Two other missiles struck other production buildings at the facility.

Analysts point out that the missiles’ approach from the east may indicate an attempt to bypass Russian air defense zones and use a more complex flight path. This matches the typical deployment profile of Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the “Kremniy El” factory in Bryansk, Russia. The facility was attacked with British Storm Shadow missiles. Aerial reconnaissance of the strike was carried out by the “Raid” unit of the Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment.

The factory specializes in discrete semiconductor technology and integrated circuits, which serve as the “brain” and “nervous system” of modern weapons, including Iskander missiles.

Earlier, the strike on the microelectronics factory in Bryansk was confirmed by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

The Storm Shadow cruise missile weighs about 1,300 kg, is equipped with a 450-kg warhead, has a range of up to 560 km (export versions up to 250 km), and uses inertial and GPS navigation along with terrain-following systems for low-altitude flight.