Ukraine Confirms Strikes on Two Key Energy Facilities in Russia’s Volgograd Region

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant and the Yefimovka LPDS in Russia’s Volgograd region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant and the Yefimovka Linear Production and Dispatch Station in Russia’s Volgograd region, reports UNN.

As reported, the Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant (Kotovo, Volgograd region, Russia) is one of the largest plants for the primary processing of natural gas and associated petroleum gas in southern Russia, with a design capacity of 450 million cubic meters of natural and associated gas per year and 186,000 tons of light hydrocarbon fractions per year.

The Yefimovka Linear Production and Dispatch Station (Yefimovka, Volgograd region, Russia), according to reports, is a station serving several main pipelines for the transportation of oil and petroleum products in the region, with a throughput capacity of 50 million tons per year.

Explosions and fires were recorded at both facilities, and information on the consequences of the strikes is being clarified, the General Staff noted.

“The Ukrainian defense forces are consistently carrying out measures aimed at undermining the military-economic potential of the Russian Federation in order to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. More to follow… Glory to Ukraine!” the General Staff emphasized.

