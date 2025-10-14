Ukraine used cruise missiles “Flamingo” during an attack on temporarily occupied Crimea. A base of Russia’s FSB was hit.

This is reported by ua.news, citing the publication Welt.

Three missiles were used in the strike on the base of the Russian internal intelligence service (FSB) in the north of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Missile technology expert Fabian Hoffmann from the University of Oslo believes only two of the missiles reached the target.

One of the “Flamingo” missiles fell about 100 meters from the target.

“At first glance, that doesn’t seem like a very good result. But given that the strikes left craters up to fifteen meters in diameter, it becomes clear: insufficient accuracy is compensated for by huge power,” the publication writes.

The journalists believe that “Flamingo” missiles and other long-range Ukrainian weapons could push Russia toward compromises. If Russia does not meet demands, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to strike not only energy facilities but also weapon and ammunition production plants.

Ukraine has begun using FP-5 “Flamingo” cruise missiles to attack Russian energy facilities.

For Russians to feel the consequences of the war, Ukraine needs long-range Tomahawks, “Flamingos,” or heavy drones.

