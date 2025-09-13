Ukraine Strikes Russia’s Main Port for Shadow Oil Fleet

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked Russia’s main shadow oil fleet – export hub – the Primorsk oil-loading port.

As a result of the strike, fires broke out on one of the ships and at a pumping station, and oil shipments were suspended.

This was reported by Babel’s sources in the security services.

Primorsk port is a key facility for loading Russia’s “shadow fleet,” which the aggressor country uses to bypass international sanctions. About 60 million tons of oil pass through this port annually, generating up to $15 billion in revenue for Russia, the report notes.

Following the successful drone attack by the SBU, fires erupted on one of the ships in the port and at the pumping station. Estimated daily losses to the Russian budget from the halt in exports could reach up to $41 million.

The SBU also struck a number of Russian pumping stations — NPS-3, NPS Andreapol, and NPS-7 — which are key components of the main pipeline system supplying crude oil to the Ust-Luga terminal port.

Earlier reports noted that on the night of Friday, September 12, drones attacked Russia’s largest oil-loading port, Primorsk, in Leningrad Oblast, causing a fire on one of the ships.

SBU drones struck two tankers of the "shadow fleet" in the russian port of Primorsk, Baltic Sea. pic.twitter.com/k6ZsgFONLa — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) September 13, 2025

