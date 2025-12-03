Latvia ends one-time employment aid for Ukrainians, maintains access to healthcare and employment services, while the Netherlands and Germany cut refugee support and housing benefits.

The extension of the one-time assistance at the start of employment in the amount of one minimum monthly salary is considered no longer relevant.

The Latvian Saeima, in its final reading, approved amendments to the law on support for Ukrainian citizens, which provide for the discontinuation of several aid measures. This was reported on December 3 by Delfi, according to Korrespondent.net.

As is known, Latvia currently guarantees Ukrainian residents who are starting employment or are self-employed the right to a one-time assistance at the start of employment in the amount of one minimum monthly salary. The Ministry of the Interior considers the continuation of this measure unnecessary, citing the involvement of Ukrainians in the Latvian labor market and the availability of other general employment support mechanisms.

At the same time, Ukrainians retain the right to access the services of the State Employment Agency to the same extent as Latvian citizens.

It is also planned that, in the future, Ukrainians will have the same rights to discounts on travel and baggage transport on regional routes through subsidies as other eligible passenger categories. Previously, Ukrainian residents could use regional public transport and transport baggage free of charge.

In addition, Ukrainians will no longer be exempt from patient co-payments when receiving medical services. However, they will retain the right to continue receiving state-funded healthcare services to the same extent as insured persons, that is, under the same conditions and in the same scope as other residents of Latvia.

Furthermore, expenses for registering their own pets and fulfilling mandatory veterinary requirements will no longer be covered for Ukrainian residents.

According to reports, an average of 500–600 people per month are newly registering for temporary protection status in Latvia this year, which is significantly fewer than in the early years of the war. As of October 1, 2025, 31,152 Ukrainian residents had been entered into the Latvian Population Register.

It is worth noting that the Netherlands plans to close housing centers for Ukrainian refugees. According to the government’s plans, Ukrainian refugees will be required to cover housing and medical expenses themselves.

It was also reported that the German government has approved a draft law that reduces the amount of support for Ukrainian refugees. Assistance of €563 per month will no longer be available for those who arrived after April 1, 2025.

