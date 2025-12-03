The United Kingdom is allocating an additional £10 million (around €11.4 million) to repair Ukraine’s energy infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes, aiming to restore power for civilians.

The announcement was made by UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, LB.ua reports, citing Radio Svoboda.

She noted that two presidents — Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump — are seeking peace, while Russia’s president Vladimir Putin seeks to escalate the war. Over the weekend, Russia continued carrying out powerful attacks that left hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians without electricity.

“As long as President Putin seeks to turn off the lights and plunge Ukraine into darkness, we will continue working to switch them back on,” Cooper stressed.

“Putin must stop the boasting and bloodshed and be ready to come to the negotiating table and support a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, for Europe’s security, and for NATO’s security,” she added.

Since the beginning of autumn, Russia has intensified its strikes on Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure, which provides heating during the winter season. As a result of the attacks, emergency power outages were introduced.

At present, due to damage to energy facilities, Ukraine is applying scheduled hourly outages and power-limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses.

