The UN General Assembly adopted Ukraine’s resolution on Chornobyl, supported by 97 states, emphasizing international cooperation, correct Ukrainian spelling, and condemning Russia’s attacks and threats to nuclear security

The UN General Assembly adopted a Ukraine-initiated resolution titled “Strengthening International Cooperation and Coordination of Efforts in Studying, Mitigating, and Minimizing the Consequences of the Chornobyl Disaster,” Interfax reports.

The resolution was supported by 97 countries, 39 abstained, and 8 voted against it (Belarus, China, Cuba, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Nicaragua, Niger, the Russian Federation, and the United States).

Under the resolution, the Assembly calls on member states and others to support international cooperation in Chornobyl aimed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and requests the Assembly President to convene a special commemorative session on April 24, 2026, marking the 40th anniversary of the disaster.

In its statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution initiated by Ukraine, emphasizing that it represents “an important step in overcoming the consequences of the Chornobyl disaster, recognition of the growing threats to global nuclear security caused by the irresponsible actions of the aggressor state, and a significant contribution to restoring historical truth and justice.”

“This year’s draft resolution clearly emphasizes the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant’s belonging to Ukraine and establishes the correct Ukrainian transliteration for the entire Chornobyl file at the UN,” the statement said.

The ministry expressed gratitude to all 97 member states that supported the Ukrainian resolution.

“Attempting to evade responsibility for its crimes, the Russian Federation tried to push through an alternative document in the UN General Assembly, submitted by its satellite, the Republic of Belarus, which made no mention of Russia’s attacks on Chornobyl facilities. We thank the UN member states that once again demonstrated a principled stance and rejected the Belarusian draft,” the MFA stressed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to strengthening international cooperation to overcome the consequences of the Chornobyl disaster and ensure global nuclear security.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga emphasized that the resolution uses the correct spelling — ‘Chornobyl’ in Ukrainian — rather than the Russian version, ‘Chernobyl,’ which had been used in UN documents for many years.

“The adoption of this document not only introduces the correct Ukrainian transliteration throughout the UN file but also draws attention to the aggressor’s crimes against the Ukrainian people and the threats to global nuclear security,” the minister stressed.

He expressed regret that Russia “again attempted to use its satellite, Belarus, to conceal its crimes and promote an alternative text that excludes any reference to its attacks on Chornobyl facilities.”

Tags: