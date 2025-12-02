Winter Aid for Ukraine: Another Country Allocates 100 Million Euros

Sweden provides €100 million winter aid, Germany allocates €11.5 billion for military support, and Italy prepares a new package of military equipment and supplies for Ukraine.

Kyiv will receive a new financial aid package from Sweden aimed at meeting the population’s needs during the cold season. The winter support is intended to strengthen Ukraine’s resilience.

What aid package will Ukraine receive?

The new aid package from Sweden will total over 1.1 billion Swedish kronor (approximately 100 million euros), reports 24 Kanal citing European Pravda.

The funds will be directed to the most urgent needs of Ukrainians this heating season, as well as to strengthening infrastructure for future winters.

“The government presents a new support package focused on the most pressing needs this winter, along with assistance that enhances Ukraine’s long-term resilience. Sweden continues to do everything possible to support Ukraine,” emphasized Benjamin Dousa, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade.

Specifically, the financial aid will be spent on:

Ensuring energy supply;

Repairing and restoring infrastructure damaged during attacks;

Implementing reforms;

And the healthcare sector.

Sweden’s Minister for Energy and Economy, Ebba Busch, stressed that Ukraine’s energy supply is a crucial part of its overall defense and therefore requires support.

“Together with our international partners, we are now increasing support for Ukraine’s energy supply. This not only strengthens Ukraine’s resilience but also the defense of all Europe,” Busch noted.

Who else is providing aid to Ukraine?

It was recently announced that Germany will allocate 170 million euros to strengthen Ukraine’s energy infrastructure this winter, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking before Bundestag deputies, stated that Berlin will not stop assisting Kyiv and plans to provide support for as long as Ukraine needs it.

“And we are immediately providing an additional 170 million euros for infrastructure to mitigate the impact of Russian terrorism on Ukraine’s winter supplies,” Merz added.

What else is known about aid to Ukraine?

Recently, the Bundestag approved Germany’s federal budget project for 2026, which includes significant support for Ukraine. Berlin plans to allocate 11.5 billion euros to Kyiv for artillery systems, drones, armored vehicles, and other military equipment. According to the German Ministry of Defense, this is the largest aid package since the start of Russia’s full-scale aggression.