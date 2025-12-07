For three years, Europe has paid Russia far more for oil and gas than it has provided in aid to Ukraine — effectively financing Putin’s war machine. Instead of strengthening Ukraine’s air defense and artillery, billions in European energy payments have fueled Russian missiles, drones, and aggression. As the war enters its twelfth year, the choice is urgent and unavoidable: stop paying Russia, seize its frozen assets, and finally align Europe’s actions with its words.

While Europe publicly proclaims support for Ukraine, reality paints a starkly different picture. According to a recent post by former US Ambassador Christopher Landau — now US Deputy Secretary of State — European countries have, over three years, paid Russia far more for oil and gas than they have provided in aid to Ukraine.

Infographic showing European countries’ payments to Russia for oil & gas versus financial aid provided to Ukraine, 2022–2025.



This financial imbalance has inadvertently fueled Russia’s military campaign, allowing Putin to continue the war.

Europe’s Financial Support vs. Energy Payments to Russia (2022–2025)

Absolute Aid to Ukraine (€ billion)

Country / Bloc Aid (€ bn) EU (institutions + countries) 177.5 USA 114 Germany 17–20 UK 13–16 France 10–12 Poland 9–11 Japan 11–12 Netherlands 7–9 Canada 7–8 Denmark 8–9 Sweden 6–7 Norway 6–7

Relative Aid (% of GDP)

Country % GDP Denmark 2.9 Estonia 2.8 Lithuania 2.2 Latvia 1.8 Norway 1.5 Sweden 1.4 Finland 1.3 Netherlands 1.0 Poland 0.8 Czechia 0.7

Payments to Russia for Oil & Gas (€ billion)

Country Payments (€ bn) Germany 100+ Netherlands 20–25 France 15–20 Italy 15 Belgium 10–15 Spain 10 Hungary 5–10 Slovakia 5 Poland <1 Estonia / Latvia / Lithuania ~0

The money Europeans paid Russia could have financed Ukraine’s full air defence systems and provided far more tanks and artillery than Russia possesses – yet instead, it fueled ongoing aggression. The Consequences Financing War Crimes European energy payments have directly funded Russia’s bombings, invasions, and military propaganda. Weakening Europe’s Strategic Position Putin has repeatedly threatened Europe, emphasizing that he is ready to act if the continent engages militarily, highlighting the danger of continued dependence. Missed Opportunities for Ukraine With these funds redirected to Ukraine’s air defence, tank fleet, and artillery, the conflict’s outcome could have been decisively shifted in Ukraine’s favor. Conclusion Europe’s energy purchases from Russia inadvertently prolong the russian war in Ukraine. As the conflict enters its twelfth year, urgent policy measures are necessary: Freeze and confiscate frozen Russian assets (~€300 bn)

Cease all energy payments to Russia permanently

Redirect resources to Ukraine’s defence capability Only countries and individuals who resist profiteering from Russian energy deserve recognition. The numbers speak louder than words — and the responsibility is clear.

In connection with my trip to Europe this week, I asked the @StateDept whether the nations of Europe had provided more money to (a) Russia or (b) Ukraine between the invasion in February 2022 and President Trump’s return to office in January 2025. I was surprised that the answer… pic.twitter.com/fZZuyL2rNU — Christopher Landau (@DeputySecState) December 6, 2025

EMPR

Tags: