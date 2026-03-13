Four Months of “Mindichgate”: No Energy Company Resets Have Happened – Zheleznyak

Four months after “Mindichgate,” Ukraine’s energy sector reform remains stalled. NABU and SAP investigations revealed extensive corruption, black accounting, and money laundering at Energoatom, former ministers’ offices, and properties linked to Russian senator Andriy Derkach. Several suspects, including Dmytro Basov, Igor Myroniuk, Lesya Ustymenko, and Igor Fursenko, were remanded in pre-trial detention. Supervisory boards remain partially formed, and officials tied to Mindich and Yermak stay in place. Following the probe, President Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman, highlighting ongoing challenges in Ukraine’s anti-corruption efforts.

Four months have passed since the start of “Mindichgate.” Government officials promised “unstoppable changes,” which have yet to materialize.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to Censor.NET.

What’s known?

“So, let’s take stock of how things look after four months:

Not a single energy company has been reset. Even at Energoatom, the management that “did their homework” is still in place;

The Supervisory Board has been formed for Energoatom. Okay, the Supervisory Board for Naftogaz has also been formed as planned. The government has already postponed the deadlines for others five times;

Despite the announced competition for Supervisory Board members, Svyrydenko runs to the President’s office, and he personally approves all candidates. Anyone he doesn’t like is crossed out. As a result, no new state representatives have been appointed;

The entire composition of the NERC remains in place, including those who received “20s” and Roket’s brother. The government hasn’t even managed to submit a draft law;

No official involved in the attack on NABU has been punished;

Most state agencies are blocking investigative work. To give you an idea, the Financial Monitoring Service still hasn’t responded regarding the collateral… even for Chernyshov in July;

Other state assets are still “harvested”: SenseBank and Zemelnyy Bank remain under Mindich;

No real consequences for the audit of state enterprises;

No legislative changes requested by NABU, SAP, or civil society have been implemented.”

According to the MP, 28 officials connected to Mindich and 18 people linked to Yermak still remain in their positions.

“And our government officials, once public attention died down, switched either to inspecting how the Cabinet as a whole is filling potholes on specific roads, or pretending to be ‘eBachky’…

P.S. We’ve also been waiting for a suspicion to be filed against Yermak for the fourth month now,” Zheleznyak concluded.

Mindichgate

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU conducted searches at Mindich’s property; he had left Ukraine just hours before the raids.

As reported, on Tuesday, November 4, searches were carried out at one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEC “Energoatom” as part of a corruption case.

NABU also conducted searches at former Energy Minister Halushchenko’s offices and at Energoatom.

NABU and SAP announced a large-scale operation to uncover corruption in the energy sector.

Current Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on NABU recordings related to the investigation of corruption in the energy sector.

Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andriy Derkach. The office maintained “black accounting,” tracked money, and organized money laundering.

On November 11, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.

Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation “Midas.”

One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was placed in custody with bail set at 40 million UAH.

Former advisor to Halushchenko, Myroniuk, was placed in custody with bail set at 126 million UAH.

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council regarding the application of personal sanctions against Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following NABU’s investigation into corruption in the energy sector.

Earlier, Igor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s Executive Director for Security, Dmytro Basov (appearing on NABU recordings under the nickname “Tenor”), were remanded in custody for 60 days.

Another suspect, Lesya Ustymenko, was also sent to pre-trial detention for 60 days.

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Igor Fursenko (appearing on NABU recordings as “Ryoshyk”) in the corruption case in the energy sector.

On November 13, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina with bail set at 12 million UAH.