Russian Mafia and Gazprom. Ivor Helped Move Mindich’s and Halushchenko’s Money. He Has Ties to Russia

Yaroslav Zheleznyak’s latest video dives into NABU’s explosive findings on Mindich’s criminal network, centering on Herman Halushchenko, aka “Sigismund” or “The Professor.” Investigators now have full access to the group’s black accounting, the notorious “Manhattan Project,” exposing money flows, offshore companies, and cryptocurrency laundering through the Marshall Islands. Surveillance footage from offices captured every visitor, even those trying to stay hidden. The video reveals how top officials, including Halushchenko, kept their grip on ministries while evading scrutiny. New names linked to corruption in Energoatom, OPZ, and UMCC may soon surface, promising more shocking revelations and crucial evidence for Ukraine’s ongoing anti-corruption investigations.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak: We watched the NABU video about Herman very carefully today. And although, in essence, there’s nothing new there (everything was already presented in court), there are three very, very important elements:

It’s clear that NABU gained full access to the entire black accounting of Mindich’s criminal group. Manhattan. And in the video, you can see part of CMPLX. That means they already have all the records of money movement. From whom and, most importantly, to whom.

Next to the back office — at its entrance and, importantly, inside — there were surveillance cameras. And NABU has the footage from them. That means they know all the visitors. Even those who entered silently.

Judging by the demonstration of Swiss bank statements, as well as details about trusts, NABU received very strong international assistance in tracking the flow of money. And not just regarding Halushchenko.

And all these elements combined will already serve as indisputable evidence of the crime in the upcoming proceedings.

There’s a feeling that the documentary part of Operation “Midas” could even overshadow the wiretap recordings.

Friends, hi! NABU has treated us again, or maybe even upset someone, with the Mindich tapes. This is already the fifth episode, titled “Sigismund,” which, of course, matches the nickname of Herman Halushchenko himself. He also appears there as “The Professor.” And, of course, no one can compete with NABU’s video. But in this case, this video will go over additional details that you might have overlooked and that will still be important for upcoming anti-corruption investigations.

We analyzed this video thoroughly. We had a lot of our own additional data, and everything matches, and throughout our broadcast, I’ll be showing you these elements. But before that, let me remind you that we are currently running a fundraiser. It’s for two large drones for the First Separate Medical Battalion, to evacuate our defenders from the battlefield when it’s impossible by other means. These are expensive drones, which is why we are raising 2 million hryvnias, almost already halfway there. I hope that by the time this video comes out, we will have really collected it. It’s one drone, but at least two are needed.

So I really ask you to use the QR code or the links under our video and donate whatever you can. There are no small amounts. And please, even if you can only give 10 hryvnias, it’s still 10 more than zero. So, if you like our work, I’m not asking you to become channel sponsors, but please contribute. I, along with some members of parliament, have also donated, so we are fully participating with you in this effort.

And now we move on to the NABU video and, most importantly, to the details you might notice — or might have missed. So, let’s begin.

Oleksandr Abakumov: NABU and SAPO have announced another suspicion in the “Midas” case. This time, the former Minister of Energy, who also held the position of Minister of Justice, was suspected of participating in a criminal organization and money laundering.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak: So this is a continuation, and it concerns Halushchenko, Sigismund, or the Professor, or Hiera — it’s basically obvious from all the events we’ve talked about from the court that already took place. Hiera is now being held in pre-trial detention with a bail of 200 million hryvnias. He fairly stated that this is obviously not the amount he will raise, but in any case, we still get additional information from this NABU video, and we’ll start with who and how organized this process.

Because we learn, again, about the structure with the specific names of all Herman Halushchenko’s offshore companies — and not only his. I emphasize this word. They were built according to a fairly smart scheme. In a previous video, we covered the story showing that these offshore companies were not chosen randomly. Accordingly, the fund was on the island of Anguilla. Then all the trusts were hidden in the Marshall Islands, where you basically cannot find the owners of these trusts. That’s because it’s the most closed-off information there. And the island of Nevis was also used, because it’s impossible to confiscate assets there.

But at the same time, for the first time — and believe me, this is a fairly unique event—we hear from the director of the fund himself. We’ve investigated him before, and the SAPO prosecutor mentioned him several times in court regarding Herman Halushchenko.

And we learn what Igor Omson sounds like — the same citizen of the Seychelles who helped Mindich and Tsukerman. And let’s be honest: it wasn’t just for them to legalize funds — this is the same professional who did a lot in the criminal world to “park,” as they say, stolen money somewhere abroad.

Oleksandr Abakumov: He is an acquaintance of the members of the criminal organization exposed by NABU and SAPO in November 2025, a citizen of the Seychelles and St. Kitts and Nevis. On a professional basis, he provided money laundering services for proceeds obtained illegally.

The fund director advises members of the criminal organization.

Fund director: Regarding assets, two questions are usually asked. Where did you earn them, and where did you pay taxes? If there are answers to these questions, I don’t think we are needed for such a client at all.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak: I’ll just point out one thing here: Igor sounds like a typical Russian or, as they say, you can hear it from his accent. And a small detail: he was laundering Russian money. He appears in a bunch of different criminal cases related to Gazprom and the Russian mafia. And now you’ve heard that, obviously, this is a person who, to put it mildly, is far from Ukraine. He was the one servicing this entire system for people who systematically stole our money, primarily in the energy sector. This just shows, so to speak, the influence of the Russian footprint — or the Russian hand — on what is happening now.

But that’s not all. In the video, we also hear from NABU a very strong message about the role Carlson played specifically in the story of this organized criminal group. And now, let me show you the original source of the video right away.

Oleksandr Abakumov: Through his connections in the highest levels of government, Carlson ensured the preservation of Sigismund’s key role and that of other individuals under his control within the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, as well as the external stability of the criminal organization.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak: So, what we’ve heard is that Tymur Mindich, who never held any official position and whose only merit is being a friend of the president, used his connections in the top offices to protect Halushchenko in the Cabinet of Ministers and other participants in the process. The top offices that influence the Cabinet in our country are basically just a few — they were located on Bankova Street: the second floor of the President’s Office, or Bankova Street, fourth floor of the President’s Office. In short, either the president or Andriy Yermak. That’s it, there are no other options.

And it seems to me that both of these floors are exactly the ones mentioned in this report. Well, this is just to clarify things. And here’s another point, which we’ll also discuss in the political part later. Next, we’ll move on to the details — this is about Halushchenko’s role and his influence on various processes. We hear about this quite directly from NABU as well.

Oleksandr Abakumov: Sigismund and other individuals under his control within the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, as well as the external stability of the criminal organization. At the same time, Sigismund’s key role in the activities of the Ministry of Energy, Energoatom, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission, the United Gas Transmission System of Ukraine, and other state-owned energy sector entities practically did not diminish even after his appointment in July 2025 as Minister of Justice. As a result, he gained the ability to influence two ministries at once.

In the criminal organization’s black accounting, the amounts of funds were recorded under the category “Sigismund,” detailing the share of the top official and the ways it was legalized for his benefit. Cryptocurrency was used for laundering, with the funds later being transferred to the foundation’s accounts in Switzerland or given as cash to his ex-wife.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak: I just want to point out that back in July — on July 17, 2025 — when the Cabinet of Ministers was being reshuffled, and at the last moment it became clear that Halushchenko would become Minister of Justice, the “Servant of the People” faction gathered. One MP, the chair of the anti-corruption committee, directly asked the president: “Why are we appointing Halushchenko as Minister of Justice? He’s obviously a problematic figure. And, to put it mildly, there’s clearly no trust in him.” And the president replied to Anastasia Radina that he knows Halushchenko, he trusts him, and that, in principle, Halushchenko is a good lawyer.

So, let’s be honest — this answers the question of who, friends, in Carlson’s top offices were protecting Halushchenko. It’s a small detail, but I think you’ve drawn your own conclusions about who was involved. There’s a lot of interesting stuff here. I especially liked the reminder — this has actually already come up in previous court cases — that Hiera wants to go somewhere as an ambassador and wants to “slip away.” But, well, that’s something I want us to pay attention to. There are the details, right there.

First point — and this is, obviously, the most important part of almost the entire investigation. These are details from the so-called “Manhattan Project.” What is the “Manhattan Project”? As you may remember, it was mentioned in court — I’ve told you about it before. And now, to the left of Oleksandr Abakumov, you can see an Excel table. This is part of the complex, showing, in a simplified way, the inflows from this criminal organization and their expenditures. It’s part of the larger “Manhattan Project,” or the “Manhattan” spreadsheets—which make up the entire black accounting of this criminal organization.

And if you see an Excel table now — there are quite a few in the video — that means NABU has full access to all of this black accounting, which is absolutely crucial. Because it doesn’t just record where the sums came from, but also who they were spent on. This includes a lot of information about Sigismund. I just don’t want to take your time going into all of that right now.

Regarding the “Manhattan Project,” we know many details, and we often hear about it in various posts — more precisely, in the transcripts and recordings of all these conversations of the criminal organization.

This also includes instances when, for example, Tsukerman says that $250,000 — or euros, depending — needs to be recorded in the “Manhattan Project.” Moreover, we understand that this project was specifically used to move money abroad.

By the way, regarding the transfers, I’ll probably make a separate video about it over the weekend — it’ll be very interesting. This is how it happened, but briefly, and simplifying a bit — it often went through cryptocurrency, via Caesar. For those who don’t know, Caesar is USDT, a stablecoin, basically. So it’s crypto pegged directly to the dollar. Essentially, it was a system for moving dollars, which were then legalized through foundations, via the Marshall Islands. In short, everything I’ve already explained to you.

But once again — the key point is that NABU has the entire black accounting of this criminal organization, with all the entries. And it seems to me that now many people will also “buy a ticket” Kyiv–Warsaw, meaning those who were involved in this system will somehow be identified, because this is already documented.

But that’s not all. From a series of materials in the same video, we see another important element — and that element is video recordings. The first video is outside the offices of Mindich and Tsukerman. The second video is near the door of the back office. And the third is most likely inside the office itself.

Why is this important? Because, as you can see from the video and the description, this is already October 2025. Everyone who visited there — even those who didn’t appear on the cameras — was recorded by NABU. And, accordingly, the video exists.

At this point, it seems to me that a large part of the government quarter also “bought tickets” to Kyiv–Warsaw or somewhere else.

And finally, just as a sort of teaser or hint at what’s next. II’ll start with some background. On the very same day, February 19, when I’m recording this video for you, a new interview with the president was released, where he again said that he is against corruption and that, in general, he and his team are building a large anti-corruption infrastructure. And, of course, they make mistakes along the way, which has already produced a lot of memes, including some from me.

But besides this trolling about the “big anti-corruption construction,” there’s another point. In this video, if you listen carefully, it’s mentioned many times that Tsukerman and Mindich brought in Herman Halushchenko at the beginning because he had influence in the energy sector. Notice the word “brought in.” This indicates that the criminal organization, which had influence in the highest levels of power, was already operating before December 2020. It was only in December that Herman Halushchenko was added to it.

This means that in the black accounting and in the evidence — especially regarding all the corruption in the energy sector—many new names will be found, including people who were not previously official suspects. At the very least, in the “Midas” operations. And it seems possible that we’re seeing links between, for example, corruption at OPZ or UMCC, which was investigated in the Synychenko case, and the “Midas” operations. It just looks like the same people were involved, people we haven’t heard about yet — at least not officially from NABU in their formal suspicions.

And just to finish, let me remind you that at the time this video was recorded, our esteemed government, represented by the Ministry of Economy, hadn’t done anything to replace even the leadership of Energoatom. All the people there were still connected to Mindich and Halushchenko. The same goes for the NKREKP. This just shows, so to speak, how far our government — and everyone else except the president — has really gotten with this “big anti-corruption construction.”

That’s it for today. This was Yaroslav Zheleznyak on the “Zaliznyy Nardep” channel. Goodbye, and see you next time.