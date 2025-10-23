The Dynasty: Where the President’s Inner Circle Buried 2 Billion and Why They Are Now Burying NABU

“The Dynasty” scandal: 4 luxury houses under construction for Chernyshov and Mindich, worth $2B, were built during the war. NABU is probing the funds and raising corruption fears.

Just a mind-blowing story, from Mykhailo Tkach about Chernyshov’s houses. It is based on materials from ongoing NABU actions. I highly recommend watching it.

Before this, colleagues from Bihus showed these houses.

And here, I want to point out one very important and most scandalous moment… Who were the houses in the “Dynasty” settlement built for?

In the video (they’ve already removed the security near the site), you can see 4 houses, R1-2-3-4:

one is for the Chernyshov family

one is for the Mindich family

And here’s the question: who were the two neighboring houses for? There’s one bigger than the others and one next to it…? I’ll include the video here for you. And so, in political circles and beyond, everyone already talks about the answer to this question.

So, indeed the developer of these houses was raided in September. They say very interesting documents were found. And not only with him.

Thus, it’s becoming increasingly clear where the urgent desire to shut down NABU and SAP comes from… even after protests and all signals from partners.

And a very good question: where did the money for construction come from?

If one house cost 411 million UAH, and there are 4 of them… plus saunas and other facilities… that’s at least 2 billion…

What source could have been continuously funding such a cash flow all these years, up to September 2025?

A good question, which I hope we will also get an answer to.

Mykhailo Tkach: Good afternoon! The Chernyshov saga continues. This time we will share new details of how the now former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister for National Unity of Ukraine, Oleksiy Chernyshov, completed, or almost completed, the construction of a cottage town near Kyiv during the full-scale invasion.

Subscribe to the “Ukrainska Pravda” YouTube channel by clicking the “Subscribe” button below this video, or become a sponsor of this YouTube channel. Because we are starting.

“Already today we are working on the conceptual approaches to the Ukraine Recovery Plan. They are based not on localized solutions, but on advanced, comprehensive principles and ideas. We must revive Ukraine, its economic and social life, on new principles, taking into account the best, most modern world practices of urban planning and architecture.

I would like to note that the main thing now is victory. We are, in fact, already working on a strategic vision for the restoration of Ukrainian settlements. The Ministry clearly understands that rebuilding requires not localized, not unsystematic solutions, but modern approaches that should ensure not only restoration, but also the further development of our cities for decades to come.

In fact, this modular town is the eighth opening across Ukraine. Today, as you rightly said, our focus is on the de-occupied communities, namely in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

I am truly proud of our fellow citizens: more than 85% of those who participated in the survey confirmed their desire and ability to host internally displaced persons on a free basis, despite, by the way, their living conditions. They did not always, and very often, have such an opportunity in peacetime, but people chose to make room and help each other.” – Oleksiy Chernyshov

Mykhailo Tkach: In July of this year, after we, as an entire country, worked to bring the Minister of the Return of Ukrainians, Oleksiy Chernyshov, back to Ukraine to face suspicion from NABU and SAP for abuse of office and receiving illicit gain on a particularly large scale, our colleagues from the “Bihus Info” editorial office published an investigation about the cottage town. As it turned out, the town’s construction began in 2019 and continued to be completed during the full-scale invasion by companies and people connected to the same Chernyshov.

“Actually, our plot starts there, where the fence is near the water. Well, “our” plot? Not ours. It’s 8 hectares. And the plot ends somewhere over there, behind that house, where the trees begin. That’s where the lake is supposed to be. This is the house near the lake. This one seems to me to be the largest here, at least as of now. Two floors, or maybe even three? Two and an attic. Terraces, panoramic windows — in short, everything as it should be.” – BIHUS Info video

Mykhailo Tkach: Following the publication of this investigation by our colleagues, according to sources of “Ukrainska Pravda” within law enforcement agencies, the NABU and the SAP opened criminal proceedings. Yet another set of criminal proceedings in which the former top official Oleksiy Chernyshov is a figure. Currently, according to UP’s sources, NABU and SAP have reasonable suspicion not only regarding the fact that the construction of these estates was handled by Oleksiy Chernyshov — first as the Minister of Regional Development, then as the head of NJSC “Naftogaz,” and subsequently as the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — but also regarding the possible criminal origin of the funds used to acquire all this wealth.

“I am confident that together we will overcome this situation. All housing will be restored, all Ukrainians will receive a roof over their heads. Of course, this cannot happen instantly, because the war is still ongoing.” – Oleksiy Chernyshov

Mykhailo Tkach: In late September, according to sources of “Ukrainska Pravda” among law enforcement officers, NABU and SAP carried out about 20 searches of people and companies connected to this large construction project, seizing not only phones and computers, but also, most importantly, documents. The investigative actions took place by court order. “Ukrainska Pravda,” thanks to sources in the law enforcement system, obtained several such rulings. Rulings that allow us to understand exactly how Chernyshov might have exercised control over the construction and when all this took place. And even we were surprised here.

Next comes the quote: “The pre-trial investigation established that Oleksiy Mykhailovych Chernyshov, being an official of a central executive body, and his wife, Svitlana Oleksandrivna Chernyshova, acting through legal entities under their control — LLC Bloom Development and the housing cooperative Sunny Shore, as well as through their officials — acquired real estate in the form of land plots and houses located at: Kyiv region, Obukhiv district, Kozyn township, thereby possibly committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.”

That is, actions aimed at concealing, masking the origin of property on a particularly large scale, regarding which the factual circumstances indicate its acquisition by criminal means, the possession of it, the rights to such property, and the sources of its origin.

“Dear and brave Ukrainian community! First of all, I want to say that I am proud of every community that stood to defend its borders! I am proud of every person who is desperately fighting to drive the criminals who came to us with weapons out of Ukraine!” — Oleksiy Chernyshov

Mykhailo Tkach: March 2022, the first month of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Minister of Regional Development Oleksiy Chernyshov recorded his first appeal to citizens: “I am proud to be the head of the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development. Ukraine is taking the hit and standing on its feet. Everything the occupiers are destroying now will be rebuilt. The government is working around the clock in coordination with the military. While the Armed Forces of Ukraine defend the state, we are laying its new foundation.”

By that time, the foundation for four houses near Kyiv, in Kozyn, had already been poured. According to colleagues from BIHUS Info, construction work began in 2019, when Volodymyr Zelenskyy — and, consequently, Oleksiy Chernyshov along with him — came to power.

If you want us to be able to produce more such investigations, join the Ukrainska Pravda Club to support journalism that drives change and contribute to objective public awareness. Because, as one politician once said: “If it’s you and us — then it’s all of us.”

According to colleagues, by 2021, four houses were already visible on Google Maps. Then, in February 2022, Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

“For the 12th day in a row, Ukrainians are showing the whole world their strength, unity, and thirst for freedom. Communities are coming together to fight against the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and to defend their native land.” — Oleksiy Chernyshov

Mykhailo Tkach: In the second half of that same year, according to Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in law enforcement, the construction of the mansions resumed. This is also confirmed by colleagues from Bihus Info — Mariia Zemlianska and Maksym Opanasenko — who show Google Maps images from 2022, where the buildings can be seen with roofs by July.

“In 2021, you can already make out the first frames of the future houses on the site; by the summer of 2022 — the houses already have roofs.”

According to Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in law enforcement circles, Chernyshov began discussing the resumption of construction in April 2022, right after Russian occupation forces were pushed back from Kyiv.

“The war is still ongoing, there are certain priorities, and we have to understand that.” — Oleksiy Chernyshov

Mykhailo Tkach: And now, let’s return to the court rulings. Quote:

“The pre-trial investigation established that control over the activities and actual management of the company Bloom Development — which owns the valuable land plot — and the housing cooperative Sunny Shore, which is constructing the mansions on this land, as well as the organization and oversight of the construction of elite real estate in the Dynasty cottage settlement, are carried out by O. M. Chernyshov and his wife, S. O. Chernyshova, through officials of the above-mentioned business entities under their control.”

According to Bihus Info, Chernyshov personally joined the company Bloom Development, which owns the land plot, in 2019. Later, his wife appeared as one of the company’s founders instead of him. In 2023 — the second year of Russia’s full-scale invasion — Chernyshov’s wife also left the company, and its sole owner became a certain Liliia Lysenko, a person connected to Chernyshov.

Conversation between Mariia Zemlianska and Liliia Lysenko:

“Hello, good afternoon! Liliia Viktorivna?”

“I’m listening.”

“My name is Mariia Zemlianska, I’m a journalist with Bihus Info. I’m currently preparing a report about the construction in Kozyn — in particular, on your land plot, the one belonging to your company and your housing cooperative. I wanted to clarify with you what’s currently being planned there? I see the project is already in its final stage. Hello? hello.. Well, at least it’s not ‘busy.’ The subscriber is not responding.”

Mykhailo Tkach: However, the official investigation managed to establish that Lysenko and Chernyshov are not just connected — Lysenko may in fact be Chernyshov’s trusted representative.

Next — a quote, ready?

“Moreover, regarding the existence of a connection between Chernyshov and Lysenko, the following facts indicate this: six powers of attorney were issued by Chernyshov in Lysenko’s name — dated April 26, 2013, concerning the handling of matters related to obtaining information and submitting documents for the calculation and payment of personal income tax, as well as submitting a property and income tax declaration; dated July 4, 2018, for representation of interests; dated September 19, 2019, regarding a land plot; dated November 13, 2020, for a Mercedes-Benz vehicle; and several more powers of attorney from 2018 — which gives reason to conclude that Lysenko is a trusted representative of O. M. Chernyshov. In addition, as mentioned earlier, Lysenko herself was one of the founders of the housing cooperative Sunny Shore.” The very company building these mansions.

“Many have lost their homes but found shelter in a safer place — where complete strangers are ready to offer warmth, food, and a place to sleep.” — Oleksiy Chernyshov

Mykhailo Tkach: But that’s still not all. Here’s another quote from a court ruling:

“The pre-trial investigation established that O. M. Chernyshov has direct influence over other founders of the housing cooperative Sunny Shore, in particular, over Ella Volodymyrivna Nikolaienko, a former founder of the company (2018–2020). Thus, O. M. Chernyshov issued two powers of attorney in her name, dated 2018 and 2019, the subjects of which were not specified.

In addition, it was determined that Nikolaienko served as an adviser to O. M. Chernyshov in 2019–2020, when he held the position of head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, and later as an unpaid adviser to O. M. Chernyshov in 2020–2022, during his tenure as Minister for Communities and Territories Development.

As for Aliona Oleksandrivna Tymoshenko, another former founder of the company (2018–2021), O. M. Chernyshov issued three powers of attorney in her name — in 2018, 2017, and one for the representation of interests, as well as another one in 2019, with the subject of authorization not specified.

It was also revealed that between 2018 and 2020, Marina Viktorivna Medvedieva received salary payments from the housing cooperative Sunny Shore, and in 2020–2022 she was a staff adviser to the Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, O. M. Chernyshov. At the same time, after Chernyshov was appointed Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Medvedieva became his personal assistant at Naftogaz of Ukraine.”

“Thank you all for your concern: you care for the displaced, and we will try to repay you, at least by covering the utility expenses.” — Oleksiy Chernyshov

Mykhailo Tkach: And now about the funds that could have built all this — which, as colleagues from Bihus Info emphasize, could amount to tens of millions of dollars. Quote from the court ruling:

“It has been established that the total income of O. M. Chernyshov and his wife S. O. Chernyshova for the period from 2019 to 2024, according to the information provided in the declarations of the person authorized to perform state or local government functions, amounts to 106,047,005 UAH.

Given the absence of legal sources of income for O. M. Chernyshov and S. O. Chernyshova that could have provided for the acquisition of the above-mentioned real estate, there are reasonable grounds to believe that the funds could have been obtained through criminal means, with subsequent concealment in real estate.

Furthermore, according to the materials of the pre-trial investigation of the criminal proceedings, it has been established that Chernyshov’s wife, S. O. Chernyshova, with his consent, directly manages the organization of construction work on the specified land plots. At the same time, information about the family’s investment of funds into construction is absent from their annual property declarations.”

“Everything will be Ukraine!” — Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Mykhailo Tkach: The first aspect — registering elite real estate under trusted individuals — has been discussed. The second — the absence of legal funds for the construction of four mansions, each around 1,000 m² — has also been clarified.

And now the most interesting part: thanks to court rulings available to our editorial team, it is possible to understand what work was carried out and during which periods on the territory of the Dynasty cottage settlement.

“I am convinced that this is a historic moment today. We will be discussing the restoration of Ukraine. And today is the day when, in fact, the restoration of Ukraine begins. We all understand that we are currently in a war zone and there is still a lot to be done before full-scale reconstruction can start. But today, as Olena has already suggested, we need to answer the key questions: what kind of country are we building, what are we restoring? Are we restoring the old country, or do we want to develop an entirely new country?” — Oleksiy Chernyshov

Mykhailo Tkach: July 2022. Oleksiy Chernyshov, Ukraine’s Minister for Communities and Territories Development, six months into Russia’s full-scale invasion, speaks at an international conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction in Lugano, Switzerland.

“And I am more than convinced that Ukraine’s destroyed cities will rise from the ashes. I am convinced that we are now more united than ever, and we share common values.” — Oleksiy Chernyshov

Mykhailo Tkach: At the same time, court rulings available to our editorial team contain information about documents seized by NABU and SAP during searches in September of this year at the office of Serhii Viktorovych Siranchuk, head of the housing cooperative Sunny Shore, which is constructing the Dynasty cottage settlement. According to these records, one month before the conference in Switzerland, in June 2022, a certificate was obtained detailing the cost of construction work and expenses for June 2022, dated June 30, 2022, along with three acceptance certificates for completed construction work.

“And when we talk about ‘reconstruction,’ we mean that we will build a new country, a better country. I am convinced, and I call on everyone present here in the hall and all the organizations we met with today — help us in this and believe in Ukraine. And understand that Ukraine is a united, strong, and brave country with a bright future. Thank you very much.” — Oleksiy Chernyshov

Mykhailo Tkach: Just a few days after Chernyshov’s speech in Switzerland, the head of the housing cooperative received a certificate detailing the cost of construction work and expenses for July 2022, dated July 29, 2022, on a single sheet, along with a number of acceptance certificates for completed construction work for July.

“People here will live completely for free. We are planning to open a full dining hall so that meals are prepared and served right here for everyone.” — MinRegion video

Mykhailo Tkach: August 2022. Chernyshov opens a modular settlement in Irpin for people who lost their homes due to the war. Meanwhile, construction work at Dynasty seems to continue. During a search, the head of the housing cooperative had seized a certificate detailing the cost of construction work and expenses dated October 31, 2022, on a single sheet, along with several acceptance certificates for completed construction work, also dated October 31, 2022. Incidentally, this was when the first blackouts were starting in Ukraine, and Chernyshov was moving from the Cabinet of Ministers to a new position — leading the state giant Naftogaz of Ukraine.

“In some regions — nine regions in total — the connection of social institutions to heating has already begun. This primarily includes medical facilities and maternity hospitals — where it needs to be done first.” — Oleksiy Chernyshov

Mykhailo Tkach: Construction work apparently did not stop in 2023 either. The director of Sunny Shore was found to have documentation confirming that this year work had already been carried out on façade finishing, plumbing installation, and gas connection: an acceptance certificate for the installation of plumbing materials dated May 5, 2023; local estimate No. 1 for the facade arrangement of the individual residential house R2 (there are four houses, four residences, referred to in the documents as R1, R2, R3, and R4); and a non-standard gas connection agreement with Kyivgaz, documented on six pages, dated December 29, 2023.

“Yes, this is a very important event, both for Naftogaz and for the state as a whole.” — Oleksiy Chernyshov

Mykhailo Tkach: Work continues in 2024 as well: a contract for a set of construction and installation works dated September 27, 2024, concluded with a company; service provision certificate No. 3 dated October 31, 2024; R1 contract “Residence 1 Roof,” concluded with a private entrepreneur on two pages; material transfer and acceptance certificate for completed construction work for December 2024 on three pages; a certificate of the cost of completed construction work and expenses on one page; and a summary of resource costs on six pages, dated December 25, 2024.

“I want to reassure all Ukrainians: millions of our households, our consumers — everything in this regard will be absolutely clear and stable.” — Oleksiy Chernyshov

Mykhailo Tkach: And, of course, 2025. Once again, new acceptance certificates and contracts. For example, a material transfer certificate for installation “Residence 2. Terrace floors” dated May 21, 2025, on one page; and a payment invoice dated May 21, 2025, as well.

Importantly, work did not stop in June, when Chernyshov traveled abroad on the eve of receiving a suspicion from NABU and SAP in another case: the contract “Residence 2. Tiles, terrace floors” on four pages; an expense invoice on one page; a notice of opening a new account for Servicing Cooperative “Housing Construction Cooperative ‘Sunny Shore’” on one page, dated June 24, 2025; and a certificate of the cost of completed construction work and expenses dated June 30, 2025.

“I came into public service in 2019 from the business sector; it was a deliberate decision. I wanted and still want to reform and change this country. Corruption also concerns me, and I work on this matter no less than anyone else.” — Oleksiy Chernyshov

Mykhailo Tkach: This is Chernyshov’s statement in court during the hearing on preventive measures following the notification of suspicion. Chernyshov was still Deputy Prime Minister, while construction continued at the Dynasty cottage settlement. Work carried on even in July, when Chernyshov lost his high-ranking positions as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Unity of Ukrainians: an invoice on one page; acceptance certificate for completed work “Wooden frame installation of the house” dated July 11, 2025.

Construction continued in August as well: an acceptance certificate for a set of faсade insulation works dated August 28, 2025, on one page. And even in September, until NABU and SAP conducted searches of all those involved, without a doubt, the large-scale construction persisted.

As of now, these sites look like this: no people, no equipment, no construction work — a completely abandoned location. Although as recently as July, our colleagues from Bihus Info recorded significant construction activity here.

“My approach to the country’s reform issues is very clear. I do not plan to stop in this regard.” — Oleksiy Chernyshov

Mykhailo Tkach: And finally, you are probably wondering why this cottage settlement is called Dynasty. You, like us, probably know what this word means, but let’s look it up anyway. A dynasty is a line of monarchs or rulers from the same family who succeed one another on the throne by inheritance. It can also mean a ruling family, house, or household. In a figurative sense, it refers to a successive line of people from the same family. Extended meaning: the word is used to denote a lineage, family, or clan; for example, a dynasty can refer to generations of artists, athletes, or craftsmen.

“You, Ukrainians, hold the future and the choice of the path we will take. So believe in yourselves, learn your own, support each other, speak Ukrainian with pride, listen to Ukrainian music, read books by Ukrainian authors, make Ukraine’s history, find friends.” — Oleksiy Chernyshov

Mykhailo Tkach: It is obvious that Oleksiy Chernyshov hardly needs four such mansions. Sources from Ukrayinska Pravda in political and business circles have information regarding who these houses, each about 1,000 m², could have been built for. Houses that were completed in one of the country’s most expensive settlements even during Russia’s full-scale invasion. But there is no evidence. Of course, we are not a law enforcement agency, so we cannot put a final point on the question of the owners of these palaces. However, we very much hope that law enforcement will be able to do so one day.

“I must inform you that Ukrainians want, desire, and dream of returning home. This is absolutely normal. But it is a matter of conditions — first and foremost, security conditions.” — Oleksiy Chernyshov