First, it is obvious that the cruiser sank on the morning of April 14 and there was no storm at sea at that time.







The nature of the damage is clearly visible. Apparently, two missiles or one missile hit the central part of the cruiser. The S-300F anti-air missile system with 68 missiles, almost the entire superstructure, the command post, and part of the weapons systems were destroyed. The condition of torpedoes is not clear, probably, they also exploded.

Guided missile cruiser of the Russian Navy Moskva, photo: open sources

Underwater breach and sinking and roll on the port side are obvious. The crew fought for survival, but could not save the cruiser. Apparently, it was this sinking that led to the destruction of the cruiser. Why did the cruiser sink in such a calm sea?

We can draw the following conclusions. Internal fire, explosion of missile weapons, and fire-caused breach of hermetic tightness of internal spaces, disabled electrical equipment that impeded the fight for survival. The cruiser’s propelling machinery is completely out of order.

The photo confirms the high efficiency of Neptune missiles. It is clear that the crew fought for survival, but could not overcome the effects of the explosions. The pumps that could pump out water did not work. Apparently, water kept flowing to the cruiser, and the roll increased. The state of the sea allowed saving the cruiser, but the Neptunes destroyed the Moskva ship from the inside and left no chance of salvation.

Due to the ammunition explosions, the crew losses must be very high, although it is clear that some Russian sailors managed to escape aboard a Turkish ship. It is obvious that hundreds of Russians were killed, because the largest concentration of battle stations of the crew of 510 sailors was located was in the central part, destroyed by the explosions.

In Sevastopol, the Black Sea Fleet command and the superiors concerned are holding information sessions with the crew members of the cruiser Moskva and especially with their relatives.

The relatives are explained that compensations to the families of the dead, missing and wounded directly depend on their silence.

They are also reminded of the fact that mortgages will not pay for themselves; a lot of people are asking for service apartments; all relatives of those beneath the fleet’s concern do not have to live in Crimea, instead – they may live in such wonderful cities as Syzran and Tambov.

However an underlying theme is that the rescued crew members, first of all, high-ranking officers are now considered to be losers. Because only the men with special talent can wreck such a ship. They are directly told that the degree of humiliation and further career (if it can be called a career) depend on collective (!) prudence and loyalty. That is, if anybody opens his mouth, everyone will suffer.

It was ordered to organize enhanced surveillance of survivors against the backdrop of an increase in suicidal tendencies.

In general, the naval staff morale is nowhere near fine. Everyone sees and discusses the bestial attitude towards the crew. It will take time to bring everyone to their senses.

The Black Sea Fleet command reports to the superiors concerned that a pause is needed for recovery. Because there is a high risk of man-made breakdowns of ships due to the unwillingness of sailors to put themselves at risk during Putin’s military adventure.

The Southern Military District command proposes that the Black Sea Fleet command shut up and work with people. The unwillingness to further increase the negative saves so far the Black Sea Fleet command from quick reprisal.

