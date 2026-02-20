Austrian Foreign Minister Arrives in Kyiv

Austria’s Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger visited Kyiv, meeting Andriy Sybiha to discuss humanitarian aid, energy support, reconstruction, investment, and Austria’s ongoing solidarity with Ukraine.

Austria’s Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

This was reported by the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, who welcomed the minister to the Ukrainian capital, according to LB.ua.

The Austrian delegation also included the government coordinator for Ukraine’s reconstruction, Wolfgang Anzengruber, as well as Austrian parliamentarians.

Sybiha and Meinl-Reisinger discussed the transfer of energy equipment from two Austrian thermal power plants to Ukraine.

The ministers also visited the national memorial on Maidan Nezalezhnosti, honoring those who died for Ukraine in the Russian-Ukrainian war, and lit candles at the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred memorial.

Photo: Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Austria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Andriy Sybiha

Sybiha briefed his counterpart on the situation at the frontline and the damage to Ukraine’s energy system caused by Russian strikes. The minister also shared the outcomes of the Geneva meeting and Ukraine’s perspective on the future of peace efforts.

“We have active bilateral cooperation. I am especially grateful to Austria for its assistance in overcoming the consequences of Russia’s winter terror. We feel this sincere solidarity at all levels: from the Austrian government, federal states, communities, and all Austrians. Austria has provided 3.5 million euros through the mechanisms of the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, the ICRC, UNICEF, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees,” he said.

In addition, Sybiha noted that Austria is funding projects worth 14.1 million euros in the field of humanitarian demining.

The Foreign Minister highlighted Austria’s significant role in restoring kindergartens, building shelters, and treating severely injured civilians. He also emphasized the importance of the Austrian government’s financial support for the “Food from Ukraine” initiative and noted positive signals regarding Austria’s imminent accession to the Cultural Resilience Alliance.

The diplomat thanked the Austrian government for special risk insurance measures that promote investment activity in Ukraine, calling this an example for other countries.

Sybiha announced that Kyiv is preparing to host Austria’s Federal Minister for Economy, Energy, and Tourism in two weeks, accompanied by a large business delegation. “We expect new agreements and the attraction of new investments. Austria demonstrates that neutrality does not mean indifference,” the minister said.

The Austrian side previously announced the allocation of an additional 3 million euros in humanitarian aid to Ukraine. In addition, Vienna’s total contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund currently amounts to 15.5 million euros.

Moreover, Vienna may transfer used energy equipment from its power plants to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Austrian businesses have provided equipment for underground gas storage facilities, thermal power plants, and gas production capacities.