Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky held telephone talks

Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky talks

US President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in telephone talks on Sunday that the United States, its allies and partners would “respond decisively” if Russia further invades Ukraine.



According to a readout of the Biden-Zelensky call, the leaders expressed support for diplomatic efforts including planned talks on strategic stability within the Russia-NATO and OSCE Council set for next week.

President Biden stressed the commitment of the United States, its allies and partners to the principle of “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

Biden also reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. 

Biden also expressed support for confidence-building measures to de-escalate tensions in Donbas and active diplomacy to advance the implementation of the Minsk Agreements. 

Zelensky tweeted afterwards that the call with Biden underscored “the special nature of our relations.” He added, “Joint actions of Ukraine, United States and partners in keeping peace in Europe, preventing further escalation, reforms, deoligarchization were discussed.”

Earlier, American media reported that Biden planned to reaffirm US support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, to discuss a buildup of Russian troops on the country’s border, as well as preparations for future diplomatic contacts with Moscow aimed at reducing the escalation. 

Will there be a new Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov has stated that there is no threat of an open attack by Russia. He also does not see a large concentration of Russian troops near Ukraine.

But a number of Western media outlets report a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine’s borders. Russia has called for Ukraine’s non-accession to NATO, calling it a “security guarantee.” Russian-American talks on Ukraine will begin in January.

