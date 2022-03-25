Home » Scholz called Zelenskyy after talking to Putin

Scholz called Zelenskyy after talking to Putin

, 0


The Federal Chancellor inquired about the Ukrainian side’s assessment of the negotiation process.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Russian President Vladimir Putin, afterwards he spoke to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by the website of the head of the German government.

During the conversation with the head of the Kremlin, “the current state of efforts of Russia and Ukraine to find a diplomatic solution” was discussed. Scholz called for immediate ceasefire and for a better humanitarian situation.

In a following telephone conversation with Zelenskyy, Scholz inquired about the Ukrainian side’s assessment of the current situation and the progress of the negotiation process. The parties agreed to remain in close contact.

Scholz’s statement

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the Russians are not responsible for the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a war against Ukraine. Scholz condemned the attacks on immigrants from Russia.

He called such actions ‘absolutely unacceptable.’

‘It is absolutely unacceptable when people who come from Russia are insulted, called names or physically attacked. Because this is Putin’s war. Only he is responsible for this,’ Scholz stressed.

Adviser to the head of the President’s Office Mykhaylo Podolyak commented that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, trying to justify his indecision, proposes to separate ordinary Russians and Vladimir Putin as the author of the war.

EMPR

Tags:
Related Articles




Follow me on Twitter

LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

Copyright ©2014-2022 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?