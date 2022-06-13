Home » Scholz, Macron and Draghi to visit Kyiv

Scholz, Macron and Draghi to visit Kyiv

, 0

Recently, Kyiv has become a favorite place for visits by high-ranking Western politicians. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has just left the capital of a war-torn country after her second visit in recent months. Only three leading EU politicians from Germany, France, and Italy were not here. They might be seen in Kyiv shortly.



The German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported this, citing its sources.

There has been harsh criticism for several weeks that Scholz had NOT visited Ukraine since the war began 109 days ago. But now, according to BILD am SONNTAG, government circles in France and Ukraine have specific travel plans. The chancellor is planning a joint trip with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, prior to the G7 summit.

It must be noted that the summit will be in southern Germany on June 26-28th.

It is still unknown which issues the leading politicians of Europe will discuss in our country.

Situation

• Citing documents, the Welt Edition reported that Germany had minimized its military support of Ukraine in the past months and, in fact, provided no weapons, despite many promises.

• A little earlier, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said that it is necessary to negotiate with the international criminal Vladimir Putin.

• The French president said that “we must not humiliate Russia so that the day the fighting stops, we can build a way out through diplomatic channels.”

EMPR

Related Articles



Follow me on Twitter

LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Pink Floyd has joined with Andriy Khlyvnyuk to support Ukraine

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

Copyright ©2014-2022 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?