Trump – Putin summit has laid the groundwork for betraying Ukraine behind its back

Swedish economist and diplomat Anders Aslund stated ahead of the Trump – Putin summit that partners must not allow any easing of sanctions against Russia.

He said this in a post on X.

Aslund noted that Trump had loudly spoken about deadlines for Putin only “as an invitation for a personal meeting,” using it as a way to block sanctions.

“Now Trump has laid the groundwork for betraying Ukraine behind its back. Putin will make no real concessions, perhaps only limit fighting where Ukraine has the advantage, and Trump will try to impose this on Ukraine. Most likely, Trump will de facto recognize Russia’s current occupation of Ukrainian territories. Trump has already abandoned any claims to Ukraine’s territorial integrity. He has halted all U.S. aid to Ukraine and all U.S. complaints about Russia’s violations of international law. He wants to lift Western sanctions against Russia, but the rest of the West may be able to prevent this,” he wrote.

According to Aslund, the EU, the UK, Canada, Japan, and Ukraine must continue working together to ensure Ukraine’s rapid armament. He also noted that partners should make sharp joint public statements and prevent any softening of sanctions against Russia.

“It’s horrifying to see Trump stabbing Ukraine in the back,” Aslund concluded.

As a reminder, the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place in Alaska, as “this is where the economic interests of Russia and the U.S. intersect.”

