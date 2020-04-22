Ukraine extends COVID-19 quarantine until May 11

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the coronavirus quarantine measures until May 11.









This was informed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a Cabinet meeting on April 22.

According to him, the quarantine is expected to be ended on May 12 on two conditions: (1) during the previous 10 days the percentage of new COVID-19 cases shall not exceed 5%; (2) the level of hospital occupancy with COVID-19 patients shall be less than 50%. Currently this level is 10%, which means a moderate scenario.

“If all goes well and the epidemiological situation improves, then on May 11 the government will be able to make a decision on the opening of parks, gardens, non-food stores, part of personal service facilities.”

Shmyhal notes that the government will decide to prolong the quarantine until May 11, since the epidemic has not peaked yet. Then, if the number of patients declines, quarantine restrictions will be eased.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, in approving this decision, the government relied on simulations made by analysts from the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and data from the Ministry of Health, which indicate that the disease peak is expected between May 3 and May 8.

According to Minister of Health Stepanov, the resolution of the Cabinet of ministers also provides that people who want to be donors of blood will be allowed to use public transport, because “there is a tense situation with blood supplies in the country.”

Besides, certain categories of employees will be allowed to work without undergoing mandatory medical examination.

The Cabinet also extended the ban on air travel until May 11.

EMPR

Tags: