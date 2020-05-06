Ukraine Government extended quarantine until May 22, 2020

The Cabinet of Ministers made a decision to extend the quarantine in Ukraine until May 22 at the extraordinary meeting.

“The quarantine will be extended until May 22. Next, we will be monitoring the pandemic dynamics in the world and the epidemic curve in Ukraine,” Prime Minister Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister noted that the relatively good epidemic situation in our country is the result of timely quarantine and discipline of Ukrainians who stick to these restrictions.

At the end of the meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the relevant resolution. The Resolution also lifts a number of restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus epidemic in Ukraine on May 11.

The following enterprises will be allowed to operate from May 11:

parks, squares, recreation areas;

beauty salons, hairdressers;

non-food wholesale and retail stores, except for entertainment, catering and children’s areas in them;

carry-out outlets;

summer terraces, open-air cafes and restaurants included in the state register of market operators’ capacity;

museums, libraries;

training of athletes of national teams at closed training facilities;

servicing of household appliances;

dentists, auditors, lawyers, notaries, etc.;

The remaining restrictions will last until May 22.

It should be reminded that the Cabinet of Ministers introduced restrictive measures in Ukraine from March 12 to April 3, extended them until April 24, and later until May 11, and introduced a state of emergency throughout the country due to the coronavirus epidemic threat.

EMPR