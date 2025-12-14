Ukraine has imposed its largest sanctions package ever, targeting 656 Russian shadow fleet vessels used to bypass international restrictions, export energy, and conceal ownership and cargo origins.

This concerns the largest sanctions package ever imposed on Russia’s shadow fleet, Korrespondent.net reports.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree enacting a decision by the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions on 656 maritime vessels that are part of Russia’s shadow fleet. This was reported by the Ukrainian president’s press service on Saturday, December 13.

It is noted that this is the largest sanctions package ever applied to Russia’s shadow fleet.

“Based on monitoring of the Black Sea, Red Sea, and Baltic Sea, it was established that Russia used these vessels to circumvent sanctions imposed by the European Union, the G7, and other states, thereby exporting oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas. The owners and crews of the ships switched off the Automatic Identification System and used schemes to conceal ownership and the origin of the cargo,” the statement said.

It was established that the sanctioned vessels sailed under the flags of more than 50 countries, most often Gambia, Sierra Leone, Panama, and Cameroon. Ukraine will transfer all relevant information to these states and work with them to halt the issuance of licenses.

In addition, Ukraine will work with partners to synchronize these sanctions within their jurisdictions. At the same time, a significant number of the vessels are already under sanctions imposed by the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

“Ukraine will also continue to coordinate its efforts with partners to ensure a complete ban on providing maritime services to vessels involved in the export of Russian energy resources,” the Office of the President of Ukraine added.

It is recalled that in November, Ukraine imposed sanctions on 56 maritime vessels. At the time, this concerned ships that had illegally entered Ukrainian ports temporarily occupied by Russia between 2022 and 2025.

Earlier this week, it also became known that over the past five years Ukraine has seized 68 vessels belonging to Russia’s shadow fleet.

The United States has issued a record fine for violations of sanctions against Russia.

