Former Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andriy Yermak announced he is heading to the front just hours after searches and his dismissal.

According to Censor.NET, he shared this statement with the New York Post:

“I am going to the front and am ready for any reprisals. I am an honest and decent person.

I have been humiliated, and my dignity has not been protected, even though I have been in Kyiv since February 24, 2022. I do not want to create problems for Zelenskyy – I am going to the front.

I feel disgust at the dirt that has been thrown at me, and even greater disgust at the lack of support from those who know the truth,” Yermak wrote.

According to the publication, Yermak apologized to those he will no longer be able to answer calls from. However, he did not specify how or when exactly he plans to join the fighting, nor did he say whether he will enlist in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Searches and Yermak’s Dismissal

On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that the NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak’s residence.

Later, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.

Yermak stated that investigators faced no obstacles.

Media reported that the suspicion against Yermak might be related to the “Dynasty” cooperative.

Subsequently, Andriy Yermak submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.

