Home Politics Zelensky promises a bill on multiple citizenship for Ukrainians living all over the world, but Russia

Zelensky promises a bill on multiple citizenship for Ukrainians living all over the world, but Russia

, 0

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the submission of a bill on multiple citizenship to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.



The President stated this on December 1, 2021 in his annual address to the Verkhovna Rada.

“An important component of our international policy is to support Ukrainians worldwide. I know how important the issue of multiple citizenship is for Ukrainians living in the USA, Canada and the EU.”

According to him, “Ukrainians all over the world will not feel a diaspora, not just people of “Ukrainian origin”, but Ukrainian citizens” for the first time.

We will remind you that in 2020 the Verkhovna Rada postponed consideration of the presidential bill on citizenship issues.

The submitted bill was terminated because the Verkhovna Rada experts had concluded that it was impossible to settle that issue without amendments to the Constitution, just at the level of the law.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that Ukraine planned to allow dual citizenship with the EU, but not with Russia.

EMPR

Source: ukrainska pravda

Tags:
Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/news/”><strong>LATEST NEWS</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/opinion/”><strong>TOP STORIES</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/video/”><strong>RECENT VIDEO</strong></a></span></strong></p>


<span style=”color: #111111;”><a href=”https://empr.media/video/war-in-ukraine/how-russia-promotes-its-hate-propaganda-on-youtube/”>How Russia promotes its hate propaganda on YouTube</strong></a></span></p>

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

EMPR


Copyright ©2014-2021 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?