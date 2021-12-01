Zelensky promises a bill on multiple citizenship for Ukrainians living all over the world, but Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the submission of a bill on multiple citizenship to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.







The President stated this on December 1, 2021 in his annual address to the Verkhovna Rada.

“An important component of our international policy is to support Ukrainians worldwide. I know how important the issue of multiple citizenship is for Ukrainians living in the USA, Canada and the EU.”

According to him, “Ukrainians all over the world will not feel a diaspora, not just people of “Ukrainian origin”, but Ukrainian citizens” for the first time.

We will remind you that in 2020 the Verkhovna Rada postponed consideration of the presidential bill on citizenship issues.

The submitted bill was terminated because the Verkhovna Rada experts had concluded that it was impossible to settle that issue without amendments to the Constitution, just at the level of the law.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that Ukraine planned to allow dual citizenship with the EU, but not with Russia.

EMPR

Source: ukrainska pravda

Tags: