Zelensky: Ukraine Could Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize — Under One Condition

Ukraine will nominate U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he secures a ceasefire in the Russian‑Ukrainian war.

This was said by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists, according to Radio Svoboda. It was reported by Hromadske.

“And if Trump gives the world, and above all Ukrainians, the opportunity for such a ceasefire — then yes, he should be nominated for the Nobel Prize. We will nominate him from Ukraine,” the head of state said.

Recall that earlier MPs Anna Skorokhod and Mykola Tyshchenko urged the Verkhovna Rada to support an appeal to the Nobel Committee to put forward the U.S. president for the peace prize.

The deputy also called to “work” on advocacy for Ukraine in the U.S. and to engage with American legislators.

Will Trump receive the Nobel Prize?

News outlets have repeatedly reported that representatives from various countries have nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Among the nominators was Ukrainian MP and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy, Oleksandr Merezhko.

However, in June he announced that he had withdrawn his nomination, saying he had “lost all faith and hope” in Trump and his ability to secure peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Nobel Week runs from October 6 to 13. The name of the Peace Prize laureate will be announced on October 10.

Nominations for the Peace Prize can be submitted by members of national assemblies, governments, sitting heads of state, and members of certain organizations.

The deadline for submitting applications for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was January 31. This year, 338 candidates were nominated, of whom 244 are individuals and 94 are organizations.

According to the rules, the Nobel Committee does not confirm the names of nominees to the media or the nominees themselves. The list of nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize is published only 50 years after the award is given.

EMPR

Tags: