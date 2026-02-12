President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 11 enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated January 30, 2026, “On Security Guarantees for Ukraine.”

According to Suspilne, this is stated in Presidential Decree No. 111/2026, published on the website of the Office of the President.

“In accordance with Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I hereby enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of January 30, 2026, ‘On Security Guarantees for Ukraine,’” the document reads.

It is noted that oversight of the implementation of the NSDC decision enacted by this decree is entrusted to NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov.

The decree enters into force on the day of its publication.

The NSDC decision of January 30 states that, having reviewed proposals on providing security guarantees for Ukraine — prepared as a result of the work of the Ukrainian delegation participating in negotiations with the United States and other international partners, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation on achieving a just and lasting peace — the NSDC decided:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the Ministry of Defense, shall, in accordance with the established procedure, urgently prepare and submit to the President of Ukraine draft international agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine.”

On January 25, Zelenskyy said that a bilateral document on security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States was 100% ready. At the time, he noted that concrete security guarantees are necessary for Kyiv to make it possible to end this war and prevent another one.

“We expect our partners to be ready to provide the date and venue for signing it. After that, the document will be ratified by the U.S. Congress and the Ukrainian parliament,” the president said.

On February 11, the head of state stated that Kyiv had accepted Washington’s proposal to hold another round of talks between the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations in the United States next week on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. According to him, the meeting is expected to take place on February 17 or 18, although it is not yet known whether the Russian side will be present.

Peace talks in Abu Dhabi on February 4–5

On February 4 and 5, peace talks involving the Ukrainian, U.S., and Russian sides took place in Abu Dhabi. The discussions lasted approximately five hours, and on February 5, talks continued.

NSDC Secretary and head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov reported the start of the negotiations around 12:00 and later stated that after the trilateral meeting, work continued in group formats. Umerov later explained that during the two days of talks in Abu Dhabi, the Ukrainian, U.S., and Russian delegations discussed, among other things, methods for implementing a ceasefire and monitoring the cessation of hostilities.

An agreement was also reached on a prisoner exchange — the first such swap in five months took place on February 5.

On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the next meeting of the Ukrainian, U.S., and Russian negotiating delegations would take place “soon.”

