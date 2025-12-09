Zelenskyy Meets Pope Francis, Urges Return of Prisoners and Children Abducted by Russia

President Zelenskyy met Pope Leo XIV in Rome to discuss peace efforts, humanitarian aid, and diplomatic work with the U.S., following previous international meetings.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Leo XIV on Tuesday, December 9, at the official papal residence near Rome, Corriere Della Sera reports.

The Vatican said that during the “sincere conversation,” the Pope emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue and expressed hope that ongoing diplomatic efforts would help achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The pontiff also raised the issue of prisoners of war and stressed the need to return Ukrainian children to their families. This was reported by NV.ua.

Zelenskyy wrote on social media that he had informed the Pope about Ukraine’s diplomatic work with the United States aimed at achieving peace.

“Ukraine highly values all the support of Pope Leo XIV and the Holy See — constant humanitarian assistance and readiness to expand the presence of humanitarian missions,” the president stated.

Zelenskyy also said he had invited the Pope to visit Ukraine.

Photo: Vatican Media/­Simone Risoluti/Handout via REUTERS

Photo: Vatican Media/­Simone Risoluti/Handout via REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS/Francesco Fotia

Photo: REUTERS/Francesco Fotia

On December 3, Pope Leo XIV stated that Italy could act as a mediator in negotiations to end Russia’s war against Ukraine and emphasized that Europe should be actively involved in developing a “peace plan” to ensure a just and lasting resolution.

Zelenskyy arrived in Rome on a working visit on December 9, presidential spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov reported. He confirmed the information about the Ukrainian president’s scheduled meetings. It was expected that in the morning, Zelenskyy would have an audience with Pope Leo XIV, and in the afternoon, he would hold a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

On December 8, Zelenskyy met with Rutte, Costa, and von der Leyen to brief them on the progress of negotiations with the United States. He informed the leaders about the current state of the diplomatic track and discussed in detail the work with American partners on steps toward peace, security guarantees, and strengthening resilience.

Earlier, Zelenskyy, along with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, discussed the U.S. peace plan.