Zelenskyy Outlines Three Key Topics of “Peace Agreement,” Territory Issues Proving Most Challenging

Zelenskyy highlighted three main topics sparking debate in the U.S. “peace plan” for Ukraine: territorial issues, reconstruction funding, and security guarantees from the U.S. and Europe.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that three issues spark the most debate in discussions of a “peace plan” for Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Monday, reports “European Pravda.”

Details: Zelenskyy said that discussions of the “peace plan” proposed by the U.S. “are a process; it is not yet finished.”

“Frankly, the territorial issue is the most difficult. The question of funding for reconstruction, in my view, is also complex without the involvement of European partners, because the money is in Europe. It seems somewhat unfair. And the question of security guarantees is very important — specifically from the United States and Europe,” the president said.

“That is, I would say these are the three main topics, the key routes, and at the same time the triggers. Here, one must be very careful,” he added.

The head of state also thanked Ukraine’s negotiating teams, noting that “the plan looks better.”

Earlier on Monday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that together with the leaders of France and the UK, he held a phone call with U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation Rustem Umerov.

The conversation with Witkoff took place ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for Tuesday, December 2.