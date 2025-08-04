Zelenskyy Signs Law Recognizing Ukrainians Resettled From Poland as Deportees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law recognizing Ukrainians who were forcibly resettled from Poland between 1944 and 1951 as deportees.

According to grunt.media, it concerns Ukrainians who were resettled from Lemkivshchyna, Nadsiannia, Liubachivshchyna, Kholmshchyna, Pidlyashshia, and Western Boykivshchyna to the USSR as part of the so-called population exchange between the Ukrainian SSR and the Polish People’s Republic.

Now, according to the law, they will receive an annual one-time financial assistance. In addition, they will be entitled to the benefits provided by the law “On the Status of War Veterans,” and their families will receive the benefits granted to family members of war participants.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law recognizing as deported those Ukrainian citizens who were forcibly resettled from the territory of the Polish People’s Republic between 1944 and 1951.

This was reported by Ukrinform, referring to the draft law’s page on the parliament’s website.

The law provides for the official recognition of Ukrainian citizens who were forcibly relocated from Poland to the USSR during 1944–1951 as part of the so-called population exchange between the Ukrainian SSR and the Polish People’s Republic.

The document defines the status of deported persons and their descendants, guarantees state support, including social benefits, medical care, preservation of historical memory, as well as the state’s obligation to honor the memory of these deportations.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, commenting on the signing, assured that the Ukrainian state will continue to systematically work to ensure that every crime of the totalitarian Soviet regime is properly assessed and condemned.

“This is primarily about people. Unfortunately, many witnesses of those tragic events have already passed away. However, to protect the rights of those who still live among us and their descendants, our state guarantees the provision of assistance as prescribed by law,” emphasized the head of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As Ukrinform reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law recognizing as deported Ukrainian citizens who were forcibly resettled from the territory of the Polish People’s Republic during 1944–1951.

EMPR

Tags: