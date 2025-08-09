Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready for peace, but not for capitulation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy closed the discussion on Ukrainian territories in an emergency address: “The territorial question is settled by Ukraine’s Constitution. No one can deviate from this. Ukrainians will not cede land to the occupier.”

“Dear Ukrainians! ​ President Trump announced the preparation of his meeting with Putin in Alaska. Very far from this war that is going on on our land, against our people and which still cannot be ended without us, without Ukraine. ​Putin did not believe in our people and therefore made this hopeless decision of his to try to take Ukraine. This was his main mistake – to ignore the Ukrainians. I believe in our people. Ukrainians are strong. Ukrainians are defending their own. Many in the world sided with Ukraine during the war. Even those who are with Russia know that it is doing evil. Of course, we will not give Russia awards for what it has done. ​The Ukrainian people deserve peace. But all partners must understand what a dignified peace is. This war must be ended, and Russia must end it. Russia started it and is dragging it out, not listening to any deadlines, and this is the problem, not something else. ​The answer to the Ukrainian territorial issue is already in the Constitution of Ukraine. No one will and cannot back down from this. Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier. ​Ukraine is ready for real solutions that can bring peace. Any solutions that are against us, any solutions that are without Ukraine, are simultaneously solutions against peace. They will not bring anything. These are dead solutions. They will never work. And we all need a real, living peace that people will respect. ​We are ready, together with President Trump, together with all our partners, to work for a real and, most importantly, lasting peace – a peace that will not collapse because of Moscow’s wishes. ​I thank all our people for being together. Ukraine exists. Thank you to all our soldiers for preserving our independence. Stand strong. This is our land, we are Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!”

