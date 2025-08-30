In Lviv, former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy was killed in a shooting

On Saturday, August 30, a shooting occurred in the Frankivskyi district of Lviv, resulting in the death of a public and political figure. The victim was former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy.

According to NV.ua, the National Police confirmed the shooting in the city and stated that law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the killing of the public and political figure.

According to law enforcement, a report of the shooting was received around noon on August 30. As a result of the injuries, the victim, born in 1971, died at the scene.

The identity of the shooter and their location are being established.

“All details will be disclosed in the manner and scope provided by criminal procedural law,” the police said.

Later, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration confirmed Parubiy’s death, stating that he died before medical personnel arrived.

“In Lviv region, authorities are searching for the shooter who killed former Verkhovna Rada head Andriy Parubiy. All relevant services are involved,” wrote Maksym Kozytskyi.

Andriy Parubiy served as the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from April 14, 2016, to August 28, 2019. He was a member of the Ukrainian parliament during its 6th, 7th, and 8th convocations.